‘CBS Saturday Morning’ Sets Adriana Diaz and Kelly O’Grady as New Hosts

“CBS Saturday Morning” has found its new hosts in Adriana Diaz and Kelly O’Grady.

The pair will take over the anchor desk this weekend, CBS News announced on Friday. They will also alternate weekday co-hosting duties of “CBS News 24/7 Mornings” alongside Vladimir Duthiers from “CBS Mornings.”

The CBS News correspondents replace former co-hosts Dana Jacobson and Michelle Miller, who signed off in November shortly after Bari Weiss became editor-in-chief.

“We want our audience to walk away with a better understanding of the stories that are shaping their lives and the world around them,” “CBS Mornings” executive producer Shawna Thomas said in a statement. “Adriana and Kelly’s unique blend of experience will make that possible. We are excited for our viewers to start their weekends with them.”

“SATMO’ is a true family that has always welcomed and given me incredible opportunities to tell in-depth stories,” Diaz added. “The show has a long history of phenomenal journalists who have led it, and I hope to honor that legacy alongside Kelly, who is a wonderful partner. I look forward to spending Saturday mornings together with our viewers!”

“Helping people start their weekend in a thoughtful and uplifting way is a responsibility I deeply value — I’m thrilled to undertake that with Adriana,” O’Grady echoed. “And at a time when economic issues are shaping people’s everyday decisions, I’m proud to continue my business reporting to help provide clarity and context when it matters most.”

Diaz has been with the network since 2012 and has served in roles across “CBS Mornings Plus,” “CBS Weekend News” as well as CBS newsrooms in China and Chicago, while O’Grady, who joined in 2024, specializes in covering business, technology and the economy.