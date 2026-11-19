Chinese officials barred a Bloomberg TV reporter from covering President Donald Trump’s summit with Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin on Thursday after she shouted a question at Trump during an earlier appearance, rejecting a White House request to restore her access.

The exclusion of Bloomberg correspondent Annmarie Hordern from the trilateral meeting in Shenzhen highlighted China’s tight restrictions on foreign journalists at a high-stakes diplomatic gathering involving the U.S. president.

Hordern had asked Trump whether Jensen Huang, the former Nvidia CEO who resigned amid scrutiny over an affair with a suspected Chinese spy, had been “disloyal to the United States,” according to The New York Times.

Trump did not respond. Xi reportedly looked toward the assembled journalists before turning away, while a Chinese security official moved to block a camera recording the exchange.

“A Bloomberg reporter was barred from this spray because she asked a question during the bilateral meeting with Xi,” a White House pool report stated.

A White House official said U.S. representatives tried to reinstate Hordern, but Chinese authorities refused, according to the Times.

Reporters were subsequently told that shouting questions was considered extremely rude, despite the practice being routine during presidential appearances in Washington.

China has long restricted foreign journalists’ access to senior officials, frequently limiting major government events to state media outlets and select foreign reporters.

Trump himself appeared to acknowledge the restrictions while praising the summit’s organization.

“It’s too bad the media couldn’t see some of it, because every move was perfectly executed,” he told Xi.

A Bloomberg News spokesperson declined to comment to TheWrap.