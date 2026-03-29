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CNN Crew Detained by IDF, Photojournalist Put in Chokehold by Israeli Soldiers | Video

The group was held by the Israeli military within minutes and remained in custody for two hours

Stephanie kaloi
IDF solider (CNN)
IDF solider (CNN)

A CNN crew led by Jeremy Diamond was stopped and detained by a group of IDF soldiers this week, and one photojournalist was put into a chokehold, the news organization reported Saturday. Diamond and the crew were reporting on rising violence in the West Bank.

In video shared by CNN, soldiers show up at the Palestinian city of Tayasir and told the crew, “Stop! Sit down! Sit down!”

“Seventy-three seconds later, one of the soldiers came up from behind CNN photojournalist Cyril Theophilos and put him in a chokehold, bringing him to the ground and damaging his camera,” Diamond wrote.

Diamond, his crew, and “several Palestinians in the area” spent two hours detained by the soliders.

“The two hours we spent detained by them laid bare the settler ideology motivating many of the soldiers who operate in the occupied West Bank – and the ways in which soldiers frequently act in service of the settler movement,” he said. “Their comments build on a large body of evidence documented by journalists, activists and Palestinians that show Israeli soldiers supporting or standing idly by as Israeli settlers attack Palestinians or encroach on their land.”

Diamond also wrote that a solider named Meir said the Israeli settlement he was protecting was illegal, but that this would change. “But this will be a legal settlement,” Diamond insisted Meir said. “Slowly, slowly.”

Meir and another soldier also “repeatedly declared that all of the West Bank belongs to Israel and the Jewish people, echoing the language of far-right government ministers.”

Diamond also asked Meir if it was typical for soldiers to exact revenge, to which he answered, “Listen, at the end of the day, if the state doesn’t address what they did – those who murdered the youth … what do you expect us to do?”

Read Jeremy Diamond’s report at CNN.

Wim Wenders poses at the International Jury photocall during the 76th Berlinale International Film Festival Berlin at Grand Hyatt Hotel on February 12, 2026 in Berlin, Germany. (Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)
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Stephanie kaloi

Stephanie Kaloi

Stephanie is a reporter at TheWrap. She has been covering news, politics, entertainment, media, and sports (mostly women’s basketball) for over 15 years. Her experience includes The Guardian, People, the BBC, SB Nation and more.

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