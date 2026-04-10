CNN Promotes Alex MacCallum to Chief Operating Officer

CNN promoted its digital chief Alex MacCallum to chief operating officer, CEO Mark Thompson told staffers in a memo this week, signaling his bullishness on how the executive has led the network’s digital-first expansion.

MacCallum, who previously served as CNN‘s executive vice president of Digital Products and Services, “is already playing a crucial role in turning our vision of the future CNN into a reality,” Thompson told staffers in a memo on Wednesday. Her new role will have her oversee the network’s consumer strategy, implement a new business model, introduce mission-driven project work and build out strategic partnerships, Thompson noted.

“In a remarkable two-year run back at CNN, Alex has already achieved an impressive set of critical accomplishments in record time,” he further wrote. “On top of building a world-class digital operation and transforming our core products, she’s led and launched a direct-to-consumer sub business, assembled a set of outstanding leaders in audience, data, product and tech, engagement and monetization, and has built excellent collaborative working relationships with all of CNN’s other top leaders.”

MacCallum returned to CNN in 2024 as Thompson sought to revitalize the cable news network’s digital efforts. Since her arrival, the network has paywalled much of its website and introduced a streaming tier to its app dubbed “All Access.” Thompson said the streaming tier “continues to outperform our expectations,” but added that the network still has “plenty more to do.”

“Alex will also accelerate the process of uniting our objectives and organization around our shared ambition for the future, and will help make collaboration and mutual support the norm across CNN,” Thompson concluded.

Before her current CNN stint, MacCallum was chief revenue officer at the Washington Post and CNN‘s global head of product, where she oversaw the rise and fall of its short-lived CNN+ streaming service in 2022. She also oversaw the development of the New York Times’ cooking and games services.

MacCallum’s promotion was first reported by Status.