CNN Vows Legal Action as White House Bars Its Reporters, MS NOW and Politico

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Reporters for CNN, MS NOW and Politico were turned away from the White House on Saturday morning, as the building delivered on President Trump’s vow to ban the three outlets from the White House press pool after accusing them of reporting “fake news” on his administration.

CNN chief media analyst Brian Stelter reported on the matter Saturday morning, saying that he expects all three newsrooms, including his own, to take “legal action” against the White House after their journalists were barred from entering.

“As we hear about all three news outlets trying to go to work this morning, now all three being turned down, we know that he is matching his words with actions,” Stelter said on the network. “And those actions will be tested in the courts. It is only a matter of time before there will be legal action taken by these newsrooms.”

Both CNN and MS NOW released statements Saturday morning, vowing to continue reporting on the administration.

“Early today, CNN journalists were denied access to the White House grounds. CNN’s mission to report on the U.S. government will continue regardless of any attempts to restrict physical access to the White House and other government buildings, or any other attempts to impede our journalism. We have a right under the U.S. Constitution to do our reporting without hindrance or interference from the government and this ban is an illegal assault on this fundamental right,” a network spokesperson said. “We will not be deflected from our duty to hold the government and other public bodies to account, and we will continue to report on the actions and processes of this administration without fear or favor. CNN stands fully behind our White House team.”

MS NOW’s statement reads, “Earlier this morning MS NOW journalists were denied access to the White House grounds. The White House belongs to the American people and the decisions made inside are funded by our tax dollars. MS NOW intends to take any and all steps necessary to defend our First Amendment rights and the essential role of independent journalism in our democracy. We stand firmly behind our anchors, our reporters and our newsroom. We will continue to report on the President, the administration and the issues that impact the American people.”

Politico global editor-in-chief Jonathan Greenberger sent a statement to staff this morning: “A few minutes ago, our colleague Cheyenne Haslett attempted to enter the White House to do her job as a Politico reporter. Secret Service denied her entry to the complex and confiscated the pass that allows her access to the White House. We stand by her and all reporters here covering the White House. As we said yesterday, we will vigorously defend our First Amendment rights.”

Representatives for the White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

On Friday, Trump announced on his social media platform Truth Social that he would be barring CNN, MS NOW and Politico from the White House “effective immediately.” When asked about the ban in the Oval Office, the president said, “You need a free press. You need a fair press and an honest press. They purposely write negative news.”

The ban marks Trump’s latest escalation against news organizations whose coverage he opposes and a challenge to First Amendment rights. In 2025, the White House barred Associated Press reporters from certain presidential events after the outlet continued referring to the Gulf of Mexico by its longstanding name rather than Trump’s preferred “Gulf of America.” The AP sued, arguing that it was being punished for its editorial choices. A federal judge initially ordered the administration to restore the outlet’s access, although an appeals court later allowed the restrictions to remain in place while the litigation continued.