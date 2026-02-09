Dan Bongino Sets Return as Fox News Contributor After Stepping Down as FBI Deputy Director

Dan Bongino, the conservative podcaster-turned-FBI-deputy-director-turned-podcaster, will return as a Fox News contributor on Monday after his nearly yearlong stint in the agency’s No. 2 position.

Bongino’s first appearance will be on Monday’s “Hannity” to discuss the disappearance of “Today” co-anchor Savannah Guthrie’s mother, Nancy Guthrie, a Fox News spokesperson confirmed.

The return to the network comes a month after Bongino left the FBI following a year marked by feuds with Attorney General Pam Bondi over files related to the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and frequent public statements about criminal cases on social media. Some of the cases he worked on, such as the Epstein files and the person who allegedly placed pipe bombs at the respective headquarters of the Republican and Democratic National Committees on Jan. 6, 2021, were those he opined on as a private citizen.

Bongino returned to hosting his show, “The Dan Bongino Show,” last week on the conservative streaming platform Rumble.

President Donald Trump named Bongino, a former U.S. Secret Service agent, to the position of FBI deputy director last year despite no experience at the agency. Bongino sometimes complained about the toll the job took on his personal life, telling “Fox & Friends“ in May that the position often kept him away from his wife.

“I gave up everything for this,” he said. “I mean, you know, my wife is struggling. I stare at these four walls all day in DC, you know, by myself, divorced from my wife. Not divorced, but I mean, separated. And it’s hard. We love each other, but it’s hard to be apart.”

Bongino signaled his desire to return to a contributing space in an interview with Sean Hannity in December.

“I was paid in the past, Sean, for my opinions, that’s clear, and one day I will be back in that space — but that’s not what I’m paid for now,” he said.

Bongino previously worked at Fox News from 2019 through 2023, where he hosted a Sunday talk show, ”Unfiltered,” appeared across the network’s suite of shows and distributed his Cumulus Media radio show, “The Dan Bongino Show,” on Fox News’ streaming network, Fox Nation. He left the network in April 2023, citing failed contract negotiations.