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Dan Eggen, Longtime Washington Post Editor Who Helped Shape Politics Coverage, Dies at 60

“A sharp editor with a keen story sense,” Post executive editor Matt Murray says

Dan Eggen (Randolph Smith/The Washington Post)
Dan Eggen (Randolph Smith/The Washington Post)

Dan Eggen, a longtime Washington Post reporter and editor who helped shaped its politics coverage, died in his Washington-based home Tuesday. He was 60 years old.

The Washington Post shared the loss to their newsroom Tuesday evening, noting Eggen’s death was confirmed by his former wife, Stephanie Armour. Though no cause of death was immediately shared, the outlet noted that police officials told Eggen’s family that no foul play or violence was suspected. An autopsy is currently pending.

Eggen, who worked on three Pulitzer Prize-winning projects for the Post and guided its coverage of the White House and other political beats, was remembered as “a sharp editor with a keen story sense” by the paper’s executive editor Matt Murray.

“Dan was involved in hiring, editing and mentoring dozens of politics writers across the years,” he added. “[His] news muscle and instincts were integral to our coverage.”

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Alyssa Ray

Alyssa Ray is the night news editor at TheWrap and boasts a passion for period dramas, horror films, musicals, romance novels, reality TV, pop music and theme parks. After growing up in Massachusetts, Alyssa found herself in Los Angeles through Emerson College’s internship program, where she majored in Marketing Communications. After a stint in publicity,…

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