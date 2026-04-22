Dan Eggen, Longtime Washington Post Editor Who Helped Shape Politics Coverage, Dies at 60

Dan Eggen, a longtime Washington Post reporter and editor who helped shaped its politics coverage, died in his Washington-based home Tuesday. He was 60 years old.

The Washington Post shared the loss to their newsroom Tuesday evening, noting Eggen’s death was confirmed by his former wife, Stephanie Armour. Though no cause of death was immediately shared, the outlet noted that police officials told Eggen’s family that no foul play or violence was suspected. An autopsy is currently pending.

Eggen, who worked on three Pulitzer Prize-winning projects for the Post and guided its coverage of the White House and other political beats, was remembered as “a sharp editor with a keen story sense” by the paper’s executive editor Matt Murray.

“Dan was involved in hiring, editing and mentoring dozens of politics writers across the years,” he added. “[His] news muscle and instincts were integral to our coverage.”

More to come…