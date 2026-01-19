Don Lemon Flames Nicki Minaj for Calling Him a Gay Slur Over ICE Protest Report: ‘I’m Not Surprised’

The rapper lambasted the journalist for interviewing protesters outside a Minneapolis church where a pastor is a known ICE agent

Don Lemon and Nicki Minaj
Don Lemon and Nicki Minaj (Getty Images)

Don Lemon eviscerated rapper Nicki Minaj after she called him a homophobic slur over an ICE protest report on Sunday, saying that he’s “not surprised” the incendiary musician “does not understand journalism.”

The former CNN journalist shared video footage Sunday from a protest in Minneapolis, where activists interrupted a service at a church where a local ICE agent, David Easterwood, reportedly works as a pastor.

The video shows Lemon interviewing protestors before they enter and disrupt the Sunday church service, chanting “ICE out” and demanding justice for the fatal shooting of Renee Good.

Watch that video below:

Minneapolis activists disrupted a church service where David Easterwood serves as a pastor, according to lawyer and activist @nekimal – Easterwood is also the acting field office director for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement in St. Paul, Minnesota. I'm LIVE from Minneapolis right now 🤝🏾

Don Lemon (@donlemonofficial.bsky.social) 2026-01-18T21:54:25.122Z

Minaj later took to X Sunday night, calling Lemon “disgusting” for his coverage at the church and alleging that he would “never do that to any other religion.” Her post was led by the homophobic slur. (Lemon is openly gay and married his longtime partner Tim Malone in 2024.)

“DON ‘C–K SUCKIN’ LEMON IS DISGUSTING. HOW DARE YOU?” Minaj wrote in a post to X, sharing a meme of the horror doll character Chucky. “I WANT THAT THUG IN JAIL!!!!! HE WOULD NEVER DO THAT TO ANY OTHER RELIGION. LOCK HIM UP!!!!!”

Lemon responded to Minaj in a statement to TMZ on Monday, saying, “I’m not surprised Nicki Minaj does not understand journalism and is weighing in on matters that are above her capacity.

“However, the more appropriate image for her post is a ‘Pick Me’ Doll,” he added.

Minaj has been increasingly vocal about her conservative and anti-LGBTQ+ viewpoints on social media and in public forums. Most recently, the rapper appeared onstage with Erika Kirk at Turning Point USA’s AmericaFest. She received backlash for her “Boys, be boys” rant, which many interpreted as anti-transgender rhetoric.

ICE agents have continued to enforce immigration crackdowns in Minneapolis, further agitating relations with local residents. Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey has said the city has filed litigation to end ICE’s deployment, following the killing of Renee Good and the separate ICE shooting of a man in Northern Minneapolis.

