Nicki Minaj Calls JD Vance an ‘Assassin’ in Awkward Moment With Erika Kirk on Turning Point USA Stage | Video

Nicki Minaj made a surprise appearance at TurningPoint USA’s AmericaFest alongside Erika Kirk Sunday in support of Donald Trump. While speaking to Kirk about Trump and JD Vance, Minaj referred to the vice president as “an assassin” – before she caught her poor choice of words and paused mid-sentence.

“Yes, see, dear young men, you have amazing role models like our handsome dashing president,” Minaj said. “And you have amazing role models like the assassin J.D. Vance, our vice president.”

Kirk, who sprang to fame the moment she declared she forgave Tyler Robinson, was quick to jump into the breach.

“Trust me, there’s nothing new under the sun that I have not heard, so you’re fine,” Kirk interjected after the moment. “You have to laugh about it truly. I have been called every single thing, and you know what? God is so good, you let it roll right off your back.”

Asked by Erika Kirk what her advice to young men is, Nicki Minaj says, “don’t be like [Gavin] Newscum.”



Nicki then refers to President Trump as “our handsome, dashing president.”



She then referred to Vice-president JD Vance as “an assassin,” and remembered whom she was on stage… pic.twitter.com/V6GQXQZzo8 — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) December 21, 2025

Minaj was quick to change the subject on her own.

“For boys, boys, be boys. Amen. Be boys, it’s okay. Be boys, it’s nothing wrong with being a boy. How about that?” the rapper continued.

Minaj read some of her older tweets from X to the crowd, including one in which she took aim at California Governor Gavin Newsom.

“Imagine being the guy running on wanting to see trans kids. Haha. Not even a trans ADULT would run on that. Normal adults wake up & think they want to see HEALTHY, SAFE, HAPPY kids. Not Gav. The Gav Nots. GavOUT. Send in the next guy, I’m bored,” Minaj relayed.

Kirk later asked Minaj why she felt moved to take a louder political stance in December 2025 after years of voicing her opinions via social media.

“I just got tired of being pushed around,” she explained. “I have something inside of me that’s stronger than what’s out there. So when you’ve had enough, you realize, wait a minute, why do I even care about these people and what they think? Who are they? They don’t even know who they are. So I’m not going to back down anymore. I’m not going to back down ever again.”

AmericaFest has been hosted by TurningPoint USA since 2021. In addition to Kirk, this year’s event features Ben Shapiro and Tucker Carlson, who traded jabs at one another.

Shapiro accused Carlson of engaging in “an act of moral imbecility” for inviting Nick Fuentes onto his show, and Carlson described Shapiro as “pompous.”

Vivek Ramaswamy, who is running for governor of Ohio, also made an appearance Friday and told the crowd the idea of “blood and soil” citizenship is “un-American at its core.”