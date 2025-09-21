Erika Kirk Says She Forgives Tyler Robinson, Husband’s Alleged Killer: ‘What Charlie Would Do’ | Video

“That young man, that young man,” Kirk says through tears. “On the cross, our savior said, ‘Father, forgive them, for they know not what they do'”

Erika Kirk, Charlie Kirk's widow, wipes away tears as she speaks at the public memorial service for right-wing activist Charlie Kirk at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, on September 21, 2025. (Photo by Mandel NGAN / AFP)

Erika Kirk’s emotional speech at Sunday’s memorial service for her husband Charlie Kirk included a poignant and unexpected moment when she told a packed State Farm Arena that she forgives Tyler Robinson, the 22-year-old accused of shooting and killing the conservative activist on September 10.

“That man, that young man,” she said again. “I forgive him. I forgive him because it was what Christ did and is what Charlie would do.”

“The answer to hate is not hate. The answer we know from the gospel is love and always love. Love for our enemies and love for those who persecute us,” Erika said.

The memorial service also served as a reunion of sorts for Donald Trump and Elon Musk, who were photographed shaking hands ahead of the president’s speech.

Trump, who took a markedly different approach to his own speech, told the crowd Charlie was “violently killed” and that he “was assassinated because he lived bravely, he lived boldly and he argued brilliantly.”

He also insisted one of Charlie’s final requests was that he “save Chicago” and announced his administration has “found the answer to autism.”

“That’s where I disagreed with Charlie. I hate my opponent. And I don’t want the best for them,” Trump commented toward the end of his speech. “I’m sorry. I’m sorry Erika.” Charlie’s wife joined Trump onstage at the end of his speech and the pair embraced before leaving the stage together.

