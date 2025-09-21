Charlie Kirk Memorial Underway at Packed Arizona Stadium, Speakers to Include Trump, Vance, Tucker Carlson and More

The Charlie Kirk memorial service got underway early Sunday in Glendale, Arizona, where thousands of attendees began lining up in the predawn hours to attend an hours-long service whose speakers would include President Trump, Vice President Vance, Tucker Carlson and dozens more.

State Farm Stadium was filled to the rafters in the early goings after doors opened at opening at 8 a.m. A sea of red, white and blue-clad mourners took seats that were prestocked with placards to honor the slain conservative activist, who was shot and killed 11 days ago while speaking with a throng of students at Utah Valley University.

People pray ahead of the public memorial service for right-wing activist Charlie Kirk at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, on September 21, 2025. (Photo by Patrick T. Fallon / AFP)

The home of the Arizona Cardinals was already filled as the event got underway with a Sunday worship service that included extensive music performances and biblical messages before scheduled speakers took the stage.

Early speakers included Benny Johnson, Ben Carson, Florida Rep. Anna Paulina Luna and longtime Kirk spokesman Andrew Kolvet. Kirk’s widow Erika, who is set to lead his organization Turning Point USA, was also scheduled to speak at the event that at times looked and sounded like a church service, and at others a political rally.

“Charles Kirk was the turning point,” conservative activist Jack Posobiec said from the dais, to thundering cheers. “We will never forget the left forget the name Charlie Kirk … we will never forget Charlie Kirk.”

Tucker Carlson, Stephen Miller, Tulsi Gabbard, Marco Rubio, Pete Hegseth and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. also joined the voices from the dais later Sunday.

In the crowd was Elon Musk, who posted a video to his X platform, writing: “Every seat in this giant arena that isn’t roped off for security is packed to the ceiling. Honored to be here. All for Charlie Kirk.”

Every seat in this giant arena that isn’t roped off for security is packed to the ceiling. Honored to be here.



All for Charlie Kirk. pic.twitter.com/NDK6sDuqLa — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 21, 2025

More to come …