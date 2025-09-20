Charlie Kirk Spokesman Says Kimmel’s Monologue Carried a Veiled ‘Message’: ‘Jimmy Kimmel Is Not a Victim. He’s a Liar’

Charlie Kirk spokesman Andrew Kolvet, who served as executive producer of “The Charlie Kirk Show” and confirmed the news of his boss’ death on Sept. 10, says Jimmy Kimmel’s comments weren’t only a fireable offense – they carried an “implicit message.”

Kolvet has remained as the spokesman for Turning Point USA, the organization that Kirk founded and ran before his assassination. “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” was indefinitely suspended after his monologue last Monday night.

“We hit some new lows over the weekend,” Kimmel said, “with the MAGA gang desperately trying to characterize this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them and doing everything they can to score political points from it.”

By spreading the vile lie that Charlie was assassinated by MAGA, the implicit message from Kimmel was clear: If you kill a conservative, we will cover for you. We will whitewash the murder because we don’t… — Andrew Kolvet (@AndrewKolvet) September 20, 2025

“Something important that’s being missed with the Jimmy Kimmel saga,” Kolvet wrote on Saturday. “By spreading the vile lie that Charlie was assassinated by MAGA, the implicit message from Kimmel was clear: If you kill a conservative, we will cover for you. We will whitewash the murder because we don’t think conservatives deserve to live. Kill more. Assassinate more. We have your back. This is evil.”

Kimmel’s show was taken off the air shortly after FCC chairman Brendan Carr made vague threats against ABC, causing outcry over what was perceived by many as state-sponsored censorship. Kolvet saw it differently:

“Executives at ABC rightly received a deluge of complaints from affiliates,” he continued. “They asked Kimmel to apologize for lying and he refused, instead vowing to double down. Only then did he get canned. Networks like ABC, NBC, and CBS enjoy massive taxpayer supported privileges and advantages because they are supposed to contribute to the ‘public good.’ Those privileges come with a responsibility to not knowingly spread harmful lies like the one Kimmel was spreading. Jimmy Kimmel is not a victim. He’s a liar. Jimmy Kimmel is not a martyr. Charlie is. Let’s keep that straight.”