‘No Conversation’ About Moving Women’s Journalism Nonprofit Event From Home of Bob Iger, Willow Bay | Exclusive

There has been “no conversation” about relocating an annual fundraiser for the International Women’s Media Foundation from the Brentwood home of Willow Bay and Bob Iger, despite a media report speculating that the Disney CEO’s suspension of Jimmy Kimmel may force the November event to be moved, the group’s executive director told TheWrap on Saturday.

“There was no conversation about moving the venue,” Elisa Munoz, executive director of IWMF, told TheWrap. “Willow is a leader in academics and journalism world, and we are surprised that there would be an assumption that a spouse bears a responsibility for the job of their partner.”

Bay, a former “Good Morning America” and “Today Show” correspondent and news anchor and current dean of the USC Annenberg School for Communications and Journalism, the recurring host of an annual celebration of the “Courage Awards,” which recognizes bravery of female and nonbinary journalists around the world.

The Hollywood Reporter on Friday reported that fallout from ABC’s decision to indefinitely suspend “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” over his comments about the assassination of Charlie Kirk prompted the nonprofit IWMF “to consider distancing themselves from the westside power couple,” citing “several sources” who were not identified who suggested a move was on the table.

Multiple people familiar with the matter who spoke to TheWrap about the matter echoed Munoz’ statement, saying there have been no conversations about relocating the event. They acknowledged that concerns were raised internally, with one adding that a majority of board members who spoke up “think Willow should be responsible for what Willow does.”

Another said it was “way to soon to think about any action” around the event, which was two months away as of Saturday. Each noted that there was no outreach from THR to the IWMF or its primary membership, and that their attempts to reach the reporter who wrote the story were not answered.

Others still said it was inappropriate and sexist to make such a suggestion. Though Iger has attended past fundraisers hosted at his home, leaders at the women-focused organization say they have made appropriate efforts to leave him out of its events and affairs.

Any discussion to the contrary – or about a potential relocation – the individuals said, were prompted only by the THR article. Two of the individuals expressed that since its publication, they would advocate for the entire board to meet for a conversation.

Bay, whose involvement in the IMWF goes back years, is chair of its Los Angeles advisory committee and a major donor.

Iger and Disney Entertainment chairman Dana Walden were reportedly responsible for the decision to pull “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” indefinitely after his on-air comments which some say implied that Tyler Robinson was a MAGA supporter. The decision has been widely decried in the media as an attack on free speech by the federal government, as FCC chairman Brendan Carr had just suggested that his agency would take action against ABC for the monologue.

Editor’s note: Sharon Waxman, theWrap editor-in-chief and CEO, is a member of the IWMF’s advisory board.