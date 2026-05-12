Donald Trump Bears Down on Female Reporter, Says ‘You Dumb Person – You Are Not a Smart Person’ | Video

Donald Trump lashed out at yet another female reporter, this time as he was pressed about the increasing price tag of his ballroom

Before boarding his Tuesday flight to China, the president spent several minutes taking questions from the press on the White House lawn when one reporter questioned the doubled budget of Trump’s pet project. He was quick to snap back at her with usual name-calling that has become common practice – especially when it comes to women holding the mic.

“We have a ballroom that’s under budget,” Trump began “It’s going up right here. I’ve doubled the size of it because we obviously need that. And we’re right now on budget, under budget, and ahead of schedule.”

TRUMP: We have a ballroom that's under budget. It's going up right here. I've doubled the size of it because we obviously need that.



REPORTER: The price doubled



TRUMP: I doubled the size of it, you dumb person. You are not a smart person. pic.twitter.com/6f4acQshov — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 12, 2026

The president was then asked about the price to put up the unnecessary ballroom also jumping in price, and that was when he leaned in closely to the w0man, who was not identified in the video.

“I doubled the size of it, you dumb person!” Trump growled. “Doubled the size! You are not a smart person.”

Estimates for Trump’s ballroom now sit around $400 million, which is indeed twice what was originally reported at $200 million. Republicans in Congress are also working on a $1 billion proposal for the ballroom.

Trump has a growing history of lobbing insults and attacks at female reporters as his second term continues. Toward the end of 2025, the president had a run where he didn’t go more than a few days before making headlines for his latest insult.

Reporters from ABC News, CNN, CBS News, Bloomberg News and the New York Times have all been targeted by Trump following questions he didn’t like. He has used words like “nasty,” “piggy,” “terrible,” “ugly” and “incapable” while attacking female reporters for doing their job.

“President Trump has never been politically correct, never holds back, and in large part, the American people re-elected him for his transparency,” White House spokesperson Abigail Jackson previously said in a statement. “This has nothing to do with gender – it has everything to do with the fact that the President’s and the public’s trust in the media is at all time lows.”