The Economist Group reported a 24% year-over-year increase in operating profit and an 8% rise in subscriptions for the first half of its fiscal year, as the British publisher grows its paying audience despite declining Google search traffic.

The company generated £184.7 million ($241.3 million) in revenue, up 8% from a year earlier, and £25.1 million ($32.8 million) in operating profit for the six months ended Sept. 30, according to its interim financial results. Subscriptions climbed to nearly 1.36 million, up from 1.29 million at the end of March.

The Economist’s growth comes as publishers face mounting pressure to find new ways to attract paying readers amid the rise of AI-powered search. Economist Group CEO Luke Bradley-Jones told Axios that the publisher’s investment in video is helping drive subscription growth.

However, revenue growth was considerably stronger outside the group’s flagship publication. Revenue at The Economist increased nearly 5% to £121.8 million, while its Economist Enterprise division, which includes its events and business intelligence operations, grew revenue by nearly 17% to £62.9 million.

The company’s operating profit growth also benefited in part from the earlier timing of its annual EuroFinance International Treasury Management conference. The event took place in September this year after falling in the second half of the previous fiscal year, complicating year-over-year comparisons.

For The Economist, the challenge is turning the audiences it attracts on third-party platforms into paying customers.

The company said its Economist Insider video franchise has helped attract and engage subscribers. Economist Editor-in-Chief Zanny Minton Beddoes’ 90-minute interview with Elon Musk in July had generated nearly 8 million YouTube views by early November. Those figures demonstrate the reach of the publisher’s video programming, but do not establish how many viewers ultimately became subscribers.

The publisher has increasingly shifted toward digital subscriptions. Some 84% of its new subscriptions in the fiscal year ended March 31 were digital-only, with total digital subscriptions increasing 8% from the previous year.

Whether video can sustain that growth as traditional sources of referral traffic decline remains an open question for the publisher.