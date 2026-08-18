Fox Anchor Fired for ‘Outbursts’ Caught Cursing Out Boss in Leaked Newsroom Video

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Former Fox 2 news anchor Taryn Asher, fired in November for alleged “outbursts” and “unprofessional workplace behavior,” was caught on camera in a leaked newsroom video this weekend calling her supervisor a “bitch.”

Video of the heated exchange between Asher and her supervisor while filming a PSA segment for the station in 2023 was published Saturday by Deadline Detroit, dropping nine months since Asher’s dismissal and as she battles in court over claims of workplace discrimination.

The video begins with her having a conversation with someone apparently named Trace offscreen and quickly devolves when the unseen individual walks away after correcting Asher’s prompter reading. It begins with Asher appearing to cut off the individual mid-sentence.

“Could you let me finish, please?” the off-camera Trace says.

“Finish what?” Asher responds.

“What I was trying to say.”

“Go ahead!” Asher says, as Trace appears to say “it’s alright” while walking away.

“I don’t think you are, you’re walking out really angry,” Asher shouts off-camera. “Bitch! Jeez, oh Pete’s.”

A co-worker is heard off-camera asking, “What the hell is going on in here?”

“Can I please finish what I’m going to say?” Asher mimicked in a mocking town. “What the f–k? Grow up!”

Watch the minute-long exchange below:

Play video

A co-worker then approaches the anchor and attempts to calm her down, but she keeps the rant going right up until the end of the video.

“I am so done with her antics, telling on me every five seconds,” Asher said. “I’m done!”

Asher was given a notice of suspension and warning for the outburst back in December 2023, according to local reports. She was pulled from the air permanently in November 2025 and was sent a letter of termination in May of this year.

Asher sued her former employer for gender discrimination in June, claiming that she was treated less favorably than her male anchor colleagues. She re-filed the lawsuit in July in an attempt to work for a local rival network.

In a counter court filing on Friday, Fox 2 maintained that Asher was dismissed for newsroom “outbursts” and “unprofessional” behavior, citing instances of “shouting at other employees in the newsroom about the order of guest interviews” and confronting “an employee whom she believed had complained to management about her.”