Fox News Launches ‘Crime & Justice’ Podcast Hosted by Donna Rotunno Twice Weekly | Exclusive

Fox News will launch new podcast “Crime & Justice with Donna Rotunno” later this month, TheWrap has exclusively learned.

Criminal defense attorney Rotunno will break down crime stories and trials from across the country for listeners, tapping legal experts as well as Fox News reporters and contributors.

The crime news show will air twice weekly on YouTube, Spotify, Apple and wherever you find your podcasts. Each episode will seek to uncover new angles for cases capturing the public’s attention.

“As a defense attorney for 25 years, I’ve been the voice for others to help explain their stories,” Rotunno said in a Thursday statement to TheWrap. “I’m thrilled to be starting this new podcast to help explain the cases that America is talking about.”

Rotunno first joined Fox News as a legal contributor last year. As she mentioned, she will bring her nearly three decades of experience as a defense attorney to the podcast. She began her career as a prosecutor in the Cook County State Attorney’s Office in Illinois before opening her own law firm in 2005. Most notably, Rotunno served as lead counsel in the People of the State of New York v. Harvey Weinstein case.

Fox News already has a slate of podcasts from its reporters and contributors, including “The Untold Story with Martha MacCallum,” “The Brian Kilmeade Show,” “The Bret Baier Podcast” and “Kennedy’s Happy Hour.”

The first episode of “Crime & Justice with Donna Rotunno” will premiere on all podcast platforms on Feb. 18.