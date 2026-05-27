Fox News Reporter Blasted as a ‘Nazi Bitch’ by Protester While Covering Demonstration at ICE Facility | Video

Alexis McAdams, a correspondent for Fox News, found herself called a “nazi bitch” on air while covering a protest at an ICE facility in New Jersey.

The segment, which aired on the conservative news network on Tuesday, saw McAdams confront a protester for their “dirty mouth.” The protester didn’t hold back when responding, repeatedly calling the reporter a “bitch” as McAdams continued on with her broadcast.

“There’s people like this,” McAdams said before placing her hand on the protester’s shoulder. “You are a protester who has been out here, and you have a dirty mouth.”

She continued: “So, that’s just what we deal with. So, just for people that want to know what it’s like to cover these protests, it’s constant with this. This is what these people do. They want people who are in this country illegally to be released out onto the streets. DHS says that’s what they’re gonna not be doing.”

Meanwhile, throughout all of this, the protester in-question continued to berate McAdams, slamming the ICE facility as “a concentration camp” and accusing the reporter of being a “Nazi bitch.”

Watch the heated exchange below.

Fox reporter to protester: You have a dirty mouth



Protester: You are a Nazi bitch pic.twitter.com/6o3pfTqs0p — Acyn (@Acyn) May 26, 2026

It didn’t take long for the news clip to gain traction online, with one clipping of the segment garnering over 700,000 views at the time of publishing.

The footage has seemingly divided the internet, with some voicing support for the protester and others praising McAdams’ composure.

“Good journalists are not supposed to make the story about themselves,” one critic wrote on X. “She lost control of that report when she made that comment to the protester.”

Another noted: “Why is the reporter putting her hands on that person?” A third user simply quipped: “That protester wins the Internet for the day.”

However, McAdams did receive some love from her Fox News peer Joe Concha, who wrote on X, “@AlexisMcAdamsTV is one of the best we have at Fox News. Fearless and never stops working.”

Additionally, Fox News’ White House correspondent Aishah Hasnie praised McAdams as her “fearless” little sister.

As for McAdams? She responded to the viral moment by writing on X, “Another day, another protest.”

A representative for Fox News did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.