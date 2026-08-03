Gourmet Revival to Rebrand After Condé Nast Trademark Lawsuit

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The journalists behind the revival of Gourmet are dropping the storied magazine’s name months after Condé Nast sued over the publication’s use of the trademark.

In a note to readers sent Monday, the worker-owned publication announced it will begin rebranding on Tuesday, with future newsletters temporarily arriving under “[Untitled Food Magazine]” until a permanent name is unveiled.

“Starting tomorrow, we’re going to begin the process of rebranding,” the editors wrote. “You’ll still get your regular Tuesday and Thursday newsletters, but they’ll be coming from [Untitled Food Magazine] until we unveil our new moniker.”

The announcement follows a trademark dispute that began earlier this year, when Condé Nast sued Goulash Unlimited, the LLC behind the revived publication, alleging it infringed on the Gourmet name despite the print magazine’s closure in 2009.

The five journalists behind the relaunch had announced the publication’s return in January after acquiring the trademark, which they said had lapsed. Condé Nast argued in its complaint that it continued to use the Gourmet brand through Epicurious and Gourmet-branded content on YouTube, and that the new venture threatened the value and goodwill associated with the trademark.

“Goulash Unlimited LLC has agreed to rebrand and cease use of the Gourmet trademark as part of a confidential settlement agreement with Condé Nast,” the editors told TheWrap in a Monday statement.

The founders previously noted that they financed the launch with a few thousand dollars of personal funds and small donations from friends and had consulted legal counsel regarding potential trademark disputes.

“Despite the name change, the rest will stay the same,” they shared on Monday. “It’s still us — Alex, Amiel, Cale, Nozlee and Sam — attempting to create a little food utopia with all of you.” The group has published 57 issues since launching in January and plans to continue its regular Tuesday and Thursday schedule during the transition.

TheWrap has reached out to Condé Nast for further comment.