Iran Urges World Media Not to Take Trump’s Peace Deal Claims ‘Seriously,’ Citing ‘Inaccurate Statements’ | Video

As President Donald Trump assured citizens that peace deal talks with Iran were moving at a “rapid pace,” the Iranian Foreign Ministry urged the media to not take his war claims “seriously.”

In a press conference held in a Tehran on Monday, Esmail Baghaei, the spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iran, said he “would encourage the media to be more cautious in taking American statements seriously,” adding, “You have seen how frequently they change their positions and make inaccurate statements.”

He continued: “From the beginning, we said that the exchange of messages was continuing, but that no final agreement had been reached.”

As Baghaei went on, he acknowledged that the conflicting messages out of the U.S. could be a “negotiating strategy,” but stated that it would “not work with the Islamic Republic of Iran.”

“We remain focused on our interests and rights and will not be distracted by the contradictory statements,” he added. “If these contradictions are the result of dysfunction within the American governing system … then that is a problem the United States must solve.”

Watch his comments below. A representative for the White House did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

Iranian Foreign Ministry: I would encourage the media to be more cautious in taking American statements seriously. You have seen how frequently they change their positions and make inaccurate statements.



These contradictions may be part of their negotiating strategy, but if so,… pic.twitter.com/Wdmi3yEO4w — MeidasClips (@MeidasClips) June 1, 2026

Baghaei’s statement came shortly after Trump went on a Truth Social posting spree, in which he first claimed Sunday evening that Iran”really wants to make a deal, and it will be a good one for the U.S.A. and those that are with us.

“But don’t the Dumocrats, and various seemingly unpatriotic Republicans, understand that it is MUCH tougher for me to properly do my job and negotiate, when political hacks keep negatively ‘chirping,’ at levels never seen before, over and over again, that I should move faster, or move slower, or go to war, or not go to war, or whatever,” he continued. “Just sit back and relax, it will all work out well in the end – It always does!”

Hours later, Trump posted an update, writing, “Talks are continuing, at a rapid pace, with the Islamic Republic of Iran. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”

He also claimed that he had convinced Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu against executing a “a major raid of Beirut, Lebanon,” noting, “He turned his Troops around. Thank you Bibi! I also had a conversation with Representatives of the Leaders of Hezbollah, and they agreed to stop shooting at Israel, and its soldiers. Likewise, Israel agreed to stop shooting at them. Let’s see how long that lasts — Hopefully it will be for ETERNITY!”