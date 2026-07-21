Jen Psaki Mocks Fox News Host’s Bafflement Over Trump Lying About Iran: ‘Almost Like She Gets It’

Jen Psaki took on the Trump administration’s continually fumbled messaging around the Iran War on Monday, highlighting that “Trump’s most loyal pundits seem to be losing the thread” and even teasing Fox News’ Maria Bartiromo for her on-air bafflement over President Trump’s lies.

“Trump said this war was about regime change. He has failed at that. Trump said this war was about Iran’s missile capabilities, then he reversed course. Trump said the war was about knocking out Iran’s nuclear capabilities, but he already said he obliterated those back last year,” Psaki said on Monday’s “The Briefing” on MS NOW. “In reality, U.S. intelligence says we haven’t even set Iran’s nuclear ambitions back a day.”

She lamented that despite Trump claiming that he destroyed all of Iran’s military capabilities in recent months, “here we are again targeting Iranian military targets 142 days into this war.”

Pair that with the three active duty American soldiers killed in the war just since Friday, and Psaki argued that Trump’s messaging and the reality of the war just aren’t adding up.

“The White House’s narrative around this war is all so misleading that even Trump’s most loyal pundits seem to losing the thread here,” she said. “I mean, even they seem to not understand or be able to explain how this all could possibly add up.”

That’s when “The Briefing” pulled up a clip from Bartiromo’s Sunday broadcast on Fox News, showing the conservative host report on the continued “outsized action” in the Iran war despite the president saying there’s no military threat to fight anymore.

“You know, CENTCOM says that there will be outsized action in retaliation, but I don’t understand how it’s possible that Iran has the capabilities to fight this way and continue to try to lash out at Gulf countries and U.S. military bases because the U.S. has obliterated Iran’s military,” Bartiromo said. “And the president continues to reiterate that.”

“It’s almost — almost, not quite — like she gets it,” Psaki said back in her MS NOW studio. “It’s almost like she is starting to realize that the White House is lying about this war, that these things can’t all be true at the same time.

“And as offensive as it is for the president to be lying about this war to the American public, it is even more offensive to the families of the Americans actually fighting it,” Psaki emphasized.

Watch the full “The Briefing With Jen Psaki” segment in the video below.