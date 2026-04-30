Jesse Watters Says He Cracked a Gun Violence Joke to Queen Camilla During Royals Visit to DC | Video

Jesse Watters admitted to making a gun violence joke to Queen Camilla while her and King Charles III were visiting Washington, D.C.

During Wednesday’s episode of “The Five,” Watters explained that he met the two royals during their visit after a trip to the White House beehive on the ground. The Fox News host admitted that the king had no idea who he was and shortly after explaining himself, he decided to make the joke that got him pulled away from the royals.

“I said, ‘I’m on Fox and I have two shows,’” Watters said. “And he goes, ‘Well, they must really love you here.’ And I said, ‘Yeah.’ So we go down, and there’s the queen. And I said, ‘Well, how was the beehive?’ She goes, ‘It was very good. No one got stung.’ And then I said, ‘Well, you know in Washington, D.C., you know, if the bees don’t get you, the guns will.’”

🚨 HOLY SMOKES!



I ALMOST got THROWN OUT of the Royal State Dinner 👑❌🤡 pic.twitter.com/Edzc4Yy5Ia — Jesse Watters (@JesseBWatters) April 30, 2026

“You said that? To the queen?!” co-host Dana Perino asked Watters in shock.

“And this woman just starts pulling me away from the queen,” Watters admitted. “I don’t know what I was saying. I started mumbling.”

King Charles and Queen Camilla’s visit and State Dinner were part of an effort to heal the relationship between the U.S. and U.K. after months of Trump attacking the country for not helping out with his war in Iran and holding passage of the Strait of Hormuz. The king gave a speech to Congress earlier this week and was able to sneak a few jokes in at the country and Trump’s expense. Trump recently argued that, without the U.S., England would be speaking German, and King Charles came ready with a comeback of his own.

“Dare I say that, if it wasn’t for us, you’d be speaking French?” he quipped.

Elsewhere in his speech, King Charles poked fun at Trump’s ongoing attempts to build a ballroom in the East Wing of the White House. The monarch apologized for Britain attempting to make their own renovations, referencing the War of 1812, when British forces burned down the White House.

You can watch Watters explain the full exchange in the video above.