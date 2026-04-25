Jim Acosta Calls on Journalists to ‘Walk the F–k Out’ of White House Correspondents’ Dinner If Trump Attacks Press | Video

Jim Acosta called on journalists to “walk the f–k out” of the White House Correspondents’ Dinner on Saturday if Donald Trump’s speech turned into an attack on the press.

The veteran newsman issued the rallying call during a recent episode of “The Jim Acosta Show,” where he was joined by fellow journalism legend Katie Couric.

The topic came about after Couric asked the show’s host what he thinks will happen if Trump “stands up and trashes and singles out” the reporters in the room.

“I will tell you exactly what I think and, on Fridays, I occasionally do these segments called, ‘F–k It Friday,’ where, you know, we’re on Substack or YouTube, so I just let it rip sometimes,” Acosta answered. “I think if Trump starts doing that the reporters in the room should walk the f–k out! They should get up and leave!”

Discussing the White House Correspondents’ Dinner with Jim Acosta by Katie Couric Media A recording from Katie Couric and Jim Acosta’s live video Read on Substack

When Couric expressed her skepticism that journalists would actually do that, he admitted she was probably right. “I know! But that’s my personal point on this,” he continued. “I think that my sense of it is … that the media is one of the last institutions in this country that has come to the realization that you have to stand up to the bully.”

While Acosta confessed that being a reporter means weathering through attacks, he doubled down on his suggestion, adding, “I think you have to stand up for something and stand up for our profession and stand up for the First Amendment. And my understanding is he’s gonna come in there and trash everybody and then walk out and not even stay for the awards or any of that stuff, or any the toasting of the First Amendment and so on … And I just think it’s such a travesty.”

Saturday’s event in Washington, D.C. will mark the first time Trump has attended the annual dinner as president. More than 250 journalists and media advocacy groups have signed a petition against his appearance.

Weijia Jiang, the president of the WHCA, told CNN, “Everyone in attendance has chosen to be there knowing that it is a dinner dedicated to recognizing the importance of the First Amendment. Especially as we mark America’s 250th birthday, our decision to gather — as journalists, newsmakers and the president in the same room — is a reminder of what the free press means in this country.”