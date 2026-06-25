Jim Acosta Goes ‘Behind Enemy Lines’ for Reflecting Pool Investigation: ‘100% Pure Bulls–t’

Jim Acosta went boots on the ground and “behind enemy lines” to investigate what’s really going on with the Reflecting Pool.

On Wednesday, Acosta posted a video to social media in which he treats the area like a warzone – noting the roving National Guard troops and circling helicopters – to get to the bottom of what he called “the biggest mystery in D.C.”

“I traveled behind enemy lines down to the National Mall Reflecting Pool, where helicopters circled overhead, to get to the bottom of the biggest mystery in D.C. right now,” Acosta explained.

He continued: “I know this assignment is dangerous because I can see members of the National Guard circling the pool in search of any alleged vandals who might even think for just a second that they could pull up a piece of blue paint. I could tell just by looking at these cute little ducklings that they, too, are afraid.”

Went looking for the 300 foot “slit” or “slits” in the reflecting pool Trump keeps lying about. Didn’t find any of that. But did find plenty of signs the paint on the bottom of the pool has simply disintegrated. My latest pool report. pic.twitter.com/kfp71lAkQC — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) June 24, 2026

Acosta then went hunting for the 300-foot-long cut President Donald Trump insists exists. The journalist walked up and down the area, but said there was no sign of the vandalism and that it might be another in a long line of Trump’s lies.

“I have looked up and down this pool so far. I don’t see any sign of any slit,” Acosta said. “I do see a lot of paint coming up, but no sign of a 300-foot-long slit or lots of slits as he’s been talking about. Again, shocker here, I’m sorry to report, what he’s saying is 100% pure bulls–t.”

“I’m walking down the other side of the reflecting pool and you can see just how much Donald Trump is lying about this, how out to lunch he is on all of this,” he concluded. “You can see whole sections of the bottom of the reflection pool where the paint has just come off of that bottom. It is just not there anymore, in part because they just did such a shoddy job down here that the paint is literally disintegrated in sections of this reflecting pool. And you can’t see a slit, there are no slits, as he’s been talking about, it’s all a lie.”

Trump spent the last week banging the drum of alleged vandalism happening at the pool. He even went so far as to threaten to sue ABC for their “fake news” coverage of its condition.

“In describing the Vandalism that took place at the Reflecting Pool in Washington, D.C., ABC FAKE NEWS, one of the worst in the business, even paying me $16,000,000 for past bad and inaccurate reporting, failed to report that their close ‘friends,’ Dumocrats Obama and Biden, spent over 100 Million Dollars on the Reflecting Pool, and it never worked,” Trump wrote on Truth Social on Monday evening. “In fact, it was rarely open due to leaks and ‘stench.’ They wanted to spend 300 to 400 Million Dollars, but just let it ROT.”

“I spent approximately 16 Million Dollars, and it came out great, except for the Vandalism, which we are now fixing. It was also a much bigger job than originally envisioned, including the outer areas and sidewalks,” he added. “We are preparing lawsuits against ABC for false reporting. I like their money, which will be given to the U.S. Treasury!”