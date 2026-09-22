Kara Swisher Is Trying to Get Out of Her CNN Contract in Light of Paramount Merger: ‘F–k These Guys’

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Kara Swisher wants out at CNN as soon as possible in light of Paramount getting the green light for its $110 billion merger with her network’s parent company Warner Bros. Discovery.

Talking Tuesday on her “Pivot” podcast with co-host Scott Galloway, she explained that with the news of the Paramount settlement, she was looking for the quickest legal way out of her CNN contract, which runs through the end of the year.

“In any case, no, my contract, just literally reading my contract today,” Swisher said. “As you might imagine, when this news struck, as I threatened to leave, and I have asked my agent to get me out of my contract. It ends Dec. 31.”

She added: “So it’s only a few months, right? I’m just, I just can’t. I just, I thought like I was trying to figure out ways I could work with them in some like licensing way. But then I thought, f–k these guys. I don’t want to work for them. I just don’t. “

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On Monday, Paramount and 12 state attorneys general agreed to a settlement, clearing the final hurdle for the $110 billion merger with Warner Bros. Discovery. This is not the first time Swisher talked about leaving if the merger was successful. Back in March, she said she’d leave the news organization if the David Ellison-led Paramount succeeded in closing its merger with Warner Bros. Discovery, claiming Ellison and his billionaire father Larry Ellison have demonstrated they have “no interest in journalism.” She doubled down on those threats in June.

“I am not staying,” Swisher continued Tuesday. “I have other things that make more money, that matter more, that have a bigger audience.”

She finished: “I just don’t want to work. They don’t want me. I don’t want them, and I have been very explicit. I think they are terrible media owners. I’d rather work for Rupert Murdoch.”