Lawrence O’Donnell Mocks Trump for Admitting ‘Smart People’ Don’t Like Him: ‘When He’s Right He’s Right’ | Video

Lawrence O’Donnell poked fun at Donald Trump after past admissions that “smart people” don’t like him resurfaced at various No Kings protests and demonstrators’ signs over the weekend.

On Monday’s episode of “The Last Word,” the host brought up the No Kings protests that took place around the country on Saturday. He pointed out one sign in particular that showed Trump saying “smart people don’t like me” he jumped at confirming it. Sure enough, the President of the United States said those exact words on camera. O’Donnell then mocked the president for being right about it – despite Trump likely not getting what he was really saying.

“When I saw that sign on Saturday of Donald Trump saying smart people don’t like me, I immediately texted our producers right there from the scene to fact check that quote and they immediately came up with this,” O’Donnell said before playing the video of Trump saying “smart people” don’t like him. “When he’s right he’s right.

“But now there are Trump voters who don’t like him,” the MS NOW host continued. “In fact, according to the polls there are now millions of Trump voters who have turned against Donald Trump and Donald Trump’s war.”

Watch the full segment below:

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Trump’s new war in the Middle East with Iran has turned many people against him in his own MAGA base. Prominent and vocal supporters of Trump for years like Megyn Kelly and Tucker Carlson have both been on record for weeks now slamming Trump’s decision to attack the country.

“My own feeling is no one should have to die for a foreign country. I don’t think those four service members died for the United States. I think they died for Iran or for Israel,” Kelly said after the initial attacks. “I understand how this helps Iran perfectly well. They seem rather jubilant, 80% of the country does not support the Ayatollah. He was a terrible, terrible man. No one is crying that he’s dead, no normal person, but our government’s job is not to look out for Iran or for Israel. It’s to look out for us. And this feels very much to me like it is clearly Israel’s war. Mark Levin wanted it, it’s his war, Ben Shapiro, Lindsey Graham, Miriam Adelson, that’s obvious. They’re the ones who have been pushing us into this.”

Trump’s handling of the Strait of Hormuz has also irked his supporters as access to oil is blockaded around the world and gas prices skyrocket. The president has been unsuccessful in bullying other countries and allies in helping him keep the strait secure, which many have also cited as a bad look for the U.S. and its leader.