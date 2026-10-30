Linda Mason, Pioneering CBS News Producer and Executive, Dies at 84

Linda Mason, the first female producer of “CBS Evening News” who later helped oversee the network’s editorial standards during her 47-year career, died on Wednesday. She was 84.

Mason died peacefully surrounded by family, CBS News announced Thursday evening. She joined the network as a radio desk assistant in 1966 and became the first woman to produce for its flagship evening newscast in 1971, eventually rising to senior vice president of standards and special projects.

Her career took her from producing coverage for Walter Cronkite and Dan Rather to running “CBS News Sunday Morning” and helping the network navigate two of its most consequential reporting controversies. As a senior executive, Mason played a central role in reviewing CBS News’ election-night mistakes in 2000 and the fallout from a flawed “60 Minutes Wednesday” report four years later.

Mason headed the network’s internal review of its coverage of the disputed 2000 presidential election, producing an 87-page report that led to changes in how CBS News projected election results. She later served as the network’s liaison to an independent panel investigating the 2004 report about President George W. Bush’s National Guard service, which prompted additional changes to CBS News’ reporting procedures.

Before moving into senior management, Mason served as executive producer of “CBS News Sunday Morning” from 1987 to 1992, overseeing broadcasts from the Soviet Union during President Ronald Reagan’s first visit, Japan for Emperor Hirohito’s funeral and China ahead of the Tiananmen Square uprising.

She also oversaw the documentary series “CBS Reports,” the newsmagazine “Eye to Eye” and anniversary specials for “60 Minutes.” Over her career, Mason earned 13 Emmy Awards, three Peabody Awards and an Edward R. Murrow Award, among other honors. She was also inducted into the Deadline Club’s Hall of Fame.

Born and raised in Middletown, N.Y., Mason graduated from Brown University in 1964 and earned a master’s degree in filmmaking from Syracuse University the following year.

In 2023, she published her memoir, “Speak Up: Breaking the Glass Ceiling at CBS News,” recounting her experiences navigating the male-dominated television news industry and rising through the ranks at CBS. Mason also reflected on her decades in journalism in a 2005 CBS News interview, calling it “the most stimulating, challenging and rewarding profession I can imagine.”