Megyn Kelly Co-Signs Trump’s Decision to Walk Off NBC Interview: ‘Didn’t Blame Him and I Wasn’t Surprised’ | Video

Megyn Kelly supported Donald Trump’s decision to walk out of his NBC News interview that aired over the weekend.

On Monday’s episode of “The Megyn Kelly Show,” the host made it clear she completely agreed with the president walking out on his “Meet the Press” interview with NBC News’ Kristen Welker in a segment that aired Sunday. Kelly said the interview was clearly getting antagonistic and Welker should have walked it back but chose to lean in.

“The problem for Kristen Welker is she made that moment about Kristen Welker and about the vaunted reputation of NBC News,” the host said. “When you are interviewing the president of the United States, especially Donald Trump, you’re going to have to give him a little. You’ve got to give him something. There’s a back and forth in an interview where you can’t just keep battering him over the head at every turn.”

“He’s angry with you,” Kelly said. “Don’t take the bait. You don’t have to respond to the personal attack in the moment just because he makes it. Or maybe try to be playful. Maybe try to lighten the mood because you can see he’s getting agitated. He’s got a lot on his plate. The whole thing was very antagonistic.”

You can watch the “Megyn Kelly” show segment yourself in the video below.

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She finished: “And so, if you watch the whole thing, there was a lot of this prior to the moment we just showed you. And honestly, by the time he got up and walked away, I didn’t blame him, and I wasn’t surprised. She was rude.”

Trump’s storm off came in the midst of his interview when Trump got pressed about having evidence that the 2020 election was rigged and that the current mayoral and gubernatorial races in California are rigged. The president grew angry and when Welker tried to pivot away and Trump leaned in on the attack.

“They’re crooked just like you’re crooked, your press is crooked,” he said. “And ‘Meet the Press’ is crooked.”

He added amid more attempts at Welker to move on: “‘Meet the Press’ is crooked,” he said. “And so is ABC and CBS and CNN. You’re a one-sided crooked network. Sorry. Let’s call it quits because I’ve had enough. Thank you, darling. Have a good time.”

He then took off his mic and went to stand up before going in on Welker again as she continued to try to get him to stay for the remainder of the interview.

“I’ve sat in the rain with you … for an hour,” Trump responded. “On and off in the rain, and I’ve given you enough time. You ought to straighten out your press, because you know what? A country can never be great with a dishonest press.”