Megyn Kelly Worries Everything Trump Built ‘Will Be Ruined’ If Iran War Continues | Video

Megyn Kelly is worried that Donald Trump is in danger of ruining everything he’s built as president – and ensuring 10 to 20 years of a Democrat in office – if the war in Iran continues.

On Friday’s episode of “The Megyn Kelly Show,” the host fretted over the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. Kelly lamented that Trump’s poll numbers continue to plummet with each passing day as those who are not ride or die MAGA grow increasingly annoyed at the U.S.’ involvement with Iran. Per Kelly, Trump’s struggles to find allies to help safeguard the Strait of Hormuz only shows how dire things are becoming for the president.

“We seem to have a new goal in ending this war, which is, we need to open the Strait of Hormuz,” Kelly said. “You mean the strait that was open before we began the bombing campaign? It was open. There was no problem with the Strait of Hormuz. It was fine. The reason it’s closed is because we decided to start a war, and this is the only thing these guys can control, and they know it, and they’re doing it rather effectively.”

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Kelly added that despite Trump trying to guilt and persuade NATO and other allies to help defend the Strait, it is not working. The president’s doubling down on the war is continuing to tank his numbers — and talk of a major ground invasion is only making them fall further. It’s gotten so bad Kelly worries the Republicans could struggle for years.

“We cannot send five to 17,000 troops into Iran and ever win a Republican election again for the next 10 to 20 years,” she said. “He cannot do that. Everything he built, the entire coalition we were all part of, will be ruined.”

Kelly has been a vocal opponent of the newest war with Iran from the very beginning. The first show she did after the attacks at the beginning of March called out the operation and, despite being a prominent Trump supporter, she’s stayed adamant that the war remains a bad idea.

“My own feeling is no one should have to die for a foreign country. I don’t think those four service members died for the United States. I think they died for Iran or for Israel,” Kelly said at the time. “I understand how this helps Iran perfectly well. They seem rather jubilant, 80% of the country does not support the Ayatollah. He was a terrible, terrible man. No one is crying that he’s dead, no normal person, but our government’s job is not to look out for Iran or for Israel. It’s to look out for us. And this feels very much to me like it is clearly Israel’s war. Mark Levin wanted it, it’s his war, Ben Shapiro, Lindsey Graham, Miriam Adelson, that’s obvious. They’re the ones who have been pushing us into this.”