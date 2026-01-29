Melania Trump Praises Husband Donald as a ‘Unifier’ Amid Minnesota Crisis: ‘He Wants to Make America Safer’ | Video

Melania Trump spoke out in support of her husband, Donald Trump, praising the president as a “unifier,” despite the country’s current political turmoil.

The first lady made the remarks during her Wednesday appearance on Fox News’ “The Five,” explaining she stood by the “unifier” comments she made in her new documentary, titled “Melania.”

“I think he is [a] unifier. He is [a] unifier not just here in United States, but around the world,” she noted. “He stopped many wars. Here in [the] United States, it’s a lot of opposition. And that’s the problem, right? The people not agreeing with everything he does. They just need to come on the same page and see that he wants to make America only safer and better.”

Melania Trump’s comments come amid a tense time in the United States, as nationwide protests and furor have sparked over the killing of two U.S. citizens, Renee Good and Alex Pretti, by Border Patrol officers. While the first lady is standing by the project, defending to “The Five” hosts that the documentary will show the public how she “works” and “communicates,” the film doesn’t currently appear to be a big draw for the box office.

As TheWrap reported earlier on Wednesday, “Melania” is projected for an opening of around $3 million this weekend. A notably low sum given the doc from Amazon MGM is set to arrive in about 1,500 theaters and had a $35 million marketing campaign.

The new documentary follows Melania Trump in the days leading up to her husband’s second inauguration.

“History is set in motion during the 20 days of my life prior to the U.S. Presidential inauguration,” the first lady previously said of the film. “For the first time, global audiences are invited into theaters to witness this pivotal chapter unfold—a private, unfiltered look as I navigate family, business and philanthropy on my remarkable journey to becoming First Lady of the United States of America.”

On the decision to have controversial filmmaker Brett Ratner direct “Melania” years after his #MeToo cancellation, FLOTUS said the director was “very talented” with a great box office track record.

“We had other suggestions … but he was the one,” she said on “The Five.” “I said, the most important [thing] is that he puts out my idea of what I have and [a] cinematic film that I want to achieve. So, he was the best one and he was great to work with.”

Watch Trump’s “The Five” interview above.

“The Five” airs weekdays at 5 p.m. ET on Fox News.