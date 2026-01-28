President Trump continues to face decreasing approval ratings for his handling of immigration, one of the main issues he campaigned on, but Jimmy Fallon won’t say it’s truly bad yet. He will say, though, that it’s so rough, even “Heated Rivalry” is polling better in the church.

To kick off his monologue on Tuesday, the NBC host poked fun at the fact that Trump traveled to Iowa to give a speech on energy earlier that morning. Fallon joked that it was a bit ironic to hear a speech about energy “from a guy who sleeps all day.” From there, Fallon cited a new poll showing Trump’s approval rating on immigration is at a record low.

“Yeah, I’m not saying it’s bad, but ‘Heated Rivalry’ has a higher approval rating at the Vatican,” the late night host joked. “It’s bad.”

If you are somehow unfamiliar with “Heated Rivalry,” it’s a new series on HBO Max, created for Canadian SVOD service Crave, and based on the “Game Changers” book series by Rachel Reid.

It follows the lives and secret romance of two hockey players, who play on rival teams. “Heated Rivalry” has drawn praise for its representation of a queer love story, and also raised eyebrows at its explicit sex scenes (be warned, you shouldn’t watch the first few episodes with anyone you’re not really comfortable with).

Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie, who star in the series, were recently named Olympic torchbearers and, at its peak, the series had 95x the average series global demand.

You can watch Jimmy Fallon’s full monologue in the video above.