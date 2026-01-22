‘Heated Rivalry’ Stars Connor Storrie and Hudson Williams Set as Winter Olympics Torchbearers | Video

From Sochi to Milano Cortina, a plot point from “Heated Rivalry” will practically become real-life when Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie take part in next month’s Winter Olympics as torchbearers.

“They brought the heat. Now they’re carrying the torch,” HBO Max Nordic first shared the news on Thursday. The TikTok account for the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Games then added: “IT’S REAL!”

HBO Max Finland ultimately confirmed their involvement in a press release ahead of the Crave series’ Finnish debut on Friday.

In Episode 2, titled “Olympians,” Williams’ Shane Hollander and Storrie’s Ilya Rozanov find themselves on opposing national teams at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, playing for Canada and Russia, respectively. It’s an icy moment in their enemies-to-lovers relationship, but the 2026 IRL version is promising some heat.

This is yet another example of “Heated Rivalry” making an impact on the world of sports. In addition to clips of the show being played at professional hockey games, the stars have revealed that some athletes have privately shared their own stories after being inspired by Hollanov. Pro hockey player Jesse Kortuem even came out as gay in response to the series and its positive reception.

“Something that I realized was there’s inevitably — even if it doesn’t speak to someone in either coming out or changing their lifestyle or being more open or vulnerable — it’s going to cross some minds that the things that people say and do around their players in this brotherhood has an effect,” Storrie previously told TheWrap. “You really don’t know what people have going on in their day to day, you really don’t know what’s going on behind closed doors unless you’re a part of it. So even if it’s just an extra sense of mindfulness, I think that’s a huge success.”

“Heated Rivalry” has been renewed for Season 2 at Crave and HBO Max. The Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games run Feb. 6-22.