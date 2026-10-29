News Publishers Demand Meta Stop Using Their Content Without Permission

News publishers are demanding that Meta let them block the company from collecting content from their websites without losing access to Facebook and Instagram, escalating a fight over who controls and gets paid for journalism online.

The World Association of News Publishers (WAN-IFRA) laid out its demands Thursday in an open letter to Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, one day after the company agreed to consult with the industry before implementing controversial new business terms.

The dispute puts publishers in a difficult position: Many rely on Meta’s platforms to reach readers but fear the proposed terms could give the tech giant broad rights to their journalism without requiring payment. The industry wants enforceable safeguards rather than assurances that Meta will consider its concerns.

“Independent journalism is essential to democratic societies, and its future depends on publishers keeping control over how their work is used,” WAN-IFRA president Ladina Heimgartner said Thursday.

The organization, which represents more than 20,000 media brands across 120 countries, is calling for publishers to retain control over content collection, negotiate licensing agreements and avoid penalties to their distribution or referral traffic if they reject Meta’s terms.

The controversy began earlier this month when proposed changes to Meta’s commercial agreements raised concerns that the company could collect material from publishers’ websites, potentially for use in developing artificial intelligence products.

Meta disputes that interpretation, maintaining that the changes do not alter its existing web-crawling practices and that website owners can continue using tools to restrict automated collection.

The company initially postponed the changes from Oct. 30 to Nov. 20 following complaints from publishers and advertisers. On Wednesday, Meta pledged to consult with industry groups before proceeding, leaving open the possibility of another delay.

“Journalism has authors, it has publishers, it has rights and it has a cost,” WAN-IFRA official Irene Lanzaco said. “No technology company, however powerful, can appropriate it through standard terms, and no publisher should have to surrender its rights as the price of reaching its readers.”

WAN-IFRA has invited Meta to meet with an industry delegation that would represent publishers of different sizes and markets.

The next question is whether Meta will revise the disputed provisions or proceed with them after consulting the industry.

Meta did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment on Thursday’s demands.