‘Morning Joe’ Anchors Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski Renew MS NOW Deal

“Morning Joe” anchors Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski will remain at MS NOW through the end of 2029 after re-signing their contracts with the network.

The update comes as the show approaches its 20th anniversary next year and as MS NOW, formerly MSNBC, stabilizes its programming in its first year as a standalone news organization under Versant apart from its former sister network, NBC News.

“Mika and I are excited to be staying with our ‘Morning Joe’ family and friends who have been watching regularly for almost 20 years,” Scarborough told Axios, who first reported the news. “We’re also grateful for the vote of confidence [MS NOW president Rebecca Kutler and Versant CEO Mark Lazarus] have given us to stay with our ‘Morning Joe’ team over the next four years.”

Kutler also told the outlet Scarborough and Brzezinski “created something that cannot be replicated.”

“As we build towards the 2026 midterms and 2028 presidential election, ‘Morning Joe’ will continue to be a singular destination for presidents and newsmakers from all political parties,” she said.

Brzezinski told TheWrap last year she couldn’t “really imagine just walking away” from the show and that they’d stay “as long as they’ll have us, because we really love what we do.” The pair had considered leaving ahead of the 2024 election, but the results changed their minds.

“We’re a small, scrappy group, and we have stuck together through thick and thin for almost two decades, and we feel so unbelievably blessed to have the honor of being able to work with our ‘Morning Joe’ family and to do this show that Joe created, and I helped,” she added.

The show serves as MS NOW’s flagship daytime program, one that still commands President Donald Trump’s attention, and it remains the No. 2 morning show on cable news. The show has also spurred a franchise beyond linear television: Scarborough writes a “Morning Joe”-branded newsletter, “The Tea,” which has amassed more than 116,000 free subscribers since its October launch, and its podcast remains MS NOW’s most-downloaded daily podcast.

MS NOW also said last week the show will return to its three-hour format in June as part of a broader overhaul of the programming lineup.