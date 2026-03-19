“Morning Joe” weighed in on the Senate launching a floor debate on the contentious SAVE America Act voting reform initiative on Wednesday, slamming the GOP for thinking the legislation will save them at the midterms this fall.

“Republicans want to take over states’ constitutionally protected voting,” host Joe Scarborough said during Thursday’s “Morning Joe. “Now, they want to do the same for IDs. Republicans, they don’t even allow your driver’s license to be used as a way to be able to vote for your mayor, for your county commissioners, your state senators, House members, governors, presidents, congressmen.”

He continued: “Doing everything [Donald Trump] can do to ensure that your unpopular party can somehow [figure] out a way to win in the fall, it’s not going to work … They know if voters were allowed to freely vote, Republicans are going to lose. They know it big.”

As Scarborough mentioned, which you can watch in the clip below, Republicans voted Wednesday 51-48 to bring the legislation to the floor, hoping to require Americans provide proof of citizenship for federal voter registration.

Scarborough noted that the SAVE Act could disenfranchise certain Americans and make it harder for them to vote, like mobility-challenged citizens.

“It’s absolutely outrageous, they’re trying to kill the ability for vets who may have been injured in war and may not be able to go,” Scarborough said. “They’re trying to do everything they can do to stop older Americans … Workers who travel.”

He continued: “They don’t want to change the policy, they want to change the law. They want to stop you from voting. They want to stop men and women in the military from voting. They want to stop the elderly from voting.”

By the end of it, Scarborough called the move a “horrible” idea, adding that Trump and the Republican party have made up an issue.

“This bulls—t about voter fraud is so overblown, it’s not real,” Scarborough said. “We were saying this a decade ago when Donald Trump wasn’t even in politics. This is a political party creating a crisis that does not exist because they know that they’re historically behind in the polls.”