‘Morning Joe’ Slams Trump and Hegseth’s Religious ‘Obsession’: ‘Jesus Is Now Blasphemed Every Day’ | Video

“Morning Joe” host Joe Scarborough made his displeasure with President Trump and Secretary of War Pete Hegseth’s ongoing use of religious Christian rhetoric be known Friday morning, remarking, “Jesus is now blasphemed every day.”

Top of the day’s talking points was, of course, Hegseth’s use of an altered Bible verse from Quentin Tarantino’s “Pulp Fiction” at a Pentagon worship service this week. Scarborough mocked the moment, remarking that anyone who wants to talk about theology publicly has a few different routes they can go.

“Jesus, the Pope, Samuel L. Jackson, the administration. Choice is up to you!,” the “Morning Joe” host sardonically joked. “I’m not sure which way you would go if you were leading a prayer service, but I think I might just keep it simple and stick with Jesus.”

“Perhaps, if you’re so ignorant of the Bible and you’re so desperately trying to justify your war by continuing to throw Christianity under the bus and perhaps you have some followers that really don’t care that Jesus is now blasphemed every day from the White House, I guess you could go with Samuel L. Jackson,” Scarborough added.

You can watch the full “Morning Joe” segment yourself in the video below.

Scarborough told his MS NOW viewers that Hegseth’s blurring of the lines between the Bible and “Pulp Fiction” is just the “latest in a long line” of actions that the Secretary of Defense and President Trump have taken over the past week that have polarized them among their conservative Christian support base.

“There are people that are, of course, whistling past the political graveyard saying, ‘Oh, this won’t matter. Trump gets away with everything,’ and perhaps he will,” Scarborough observed. “Perhaps there are enough evangelicals that really don’t care that they’ve got a politician and other politicians throughout the administration that blaspheme Jesus Christ’s name every day.”

“There’s just this obsession. I think they’re now actually seeing how far they can go being blasphemous against Jesus Christ,” the “Morning Joe” host concluded. “White evangelicals have stayed with him. Maybe he’s just trying to see and Hegseth is trying to see if they can really justify a bloody war by quoting Jesus Christ. I don’t think you can. In fact, I know you can’t.”