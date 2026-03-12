New York Times Newsroom Hits Record 2,300 Journalists

The New York Times newsroom boasts a record 2,300 journalists, publisher AG Sulzberger said Thursday in his annual “State of the Times” address to employees.

The newsroom tally underscores how the Times has continued to staff up even as some competitors have scaled back in recent years. The current Times newsroom is 50% larger than a decade ago.

The Times employs more than 3,000 journalists when including staff totals on the Opinion side, its sports newsroom, The Athletic, and other journalistic operations. The paper had 2,800 journalists at the end of 2024, its most recent annual report.

Lulu Garcia-Navarro, who hosts ‘The Interview” for the Times, first posted the latest numbers on X.

The New York Times Company, its parent company, currently employs 5,900 people, according to the most recent annual report. The company had 3,710 employees at the end of 2016, according to its annual report that year.

The 2026 numbers signal the Times’ strength as it has diversified its revenue streams to include its games and cooking products, along with its product recommendation website Wirecutter and its sports reporting in the Athletic.

The Times reported net income of $129.8 in its fourth quarter of 2025, with $802.3 million in revenue.

The paper has consistently beaten analyst expectations in recent quarters, and it is aiming to reach 15 million subscribers by the end of 2027. It ended 2025 with 12.78 million total subscribers, adding 1.4 million digital-only subscribers in the course of the year.

The growth also comes as some of the Times’ competitors have faced financial challenges. The Washington Post, which once employed about 2,500 people throughout the company, has made a series of staff cuts. Last month, the Post laid off more than 300 journalists, roughly a third of the company.

Executive Editor Matt Murray told staffers last month that the Post employed more than 400 journalists, according to the Guardian’s Jeremy Barr, which he called “a well-stocked newsroom.”