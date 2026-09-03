Norah O’Donnell Returns to CBS Morning Show as Co-Host

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Norah O’Donnell is returning to CBS’ morning show as a co-host, rejoining the program more than seven years after leaving for the “CBS Evening News.”

O’Donnell will join Gayle King and Nate Burleson at the “CBS Mornings” table beginning Sept. 8, CBS News confirmed to TheWrap. The “60 Minutes” correspondent previously co-hosted the morning program, then known as “CBS This Morning,” from 2012 to 2019.

The move comes as CBS News looks to strengthen its morning lineup and ramp up political coverage heading into the midterm elections. It also brings one of the network’s most experienced anchors to a program that has faced ratings challenges. “CBS Mornings” has averaged roughly 1.7 million viewers season to date through Aug. 30, down about 9% from the same period a year ago, according to Nielsen figures. Among adults 25-54, viewership has fallen 20% to approximately 278,000.

O’Donnell’s return reunites her with King, her longtime colleague and former co-host, following reports that King had concerns about bringing O’Donnell back to the morning show.

A network source pushed back on that characterization, telling TheWrap that King was a “full-time partner” in the search for a third co-host and was engaged in discussions throughout the process. The source added that King and O’Donnell, who have worked together for 15 years, are friends who respect each other’s work and bring complementary perspectives to the broadcast.

O’Donnell’s addition is also part of a broader effort to bring more hard news and live discussion to “CBS Mornings.” CBS News president Tom Cibrowski said that the network is “putting our best people on the field,” pointing to the experience and familiarity O’Donnell, King and Burleson bring to CBS viewers.

“We believe there is a lot of life left in morning television,” Cibrowski said.

O’Donnell stepped down from the “CBS Evening News” in January 2025 after nearly six years as anchor and managing editor. She remained at CBS News as a senior correspondent and has since expanded her role, joining “60 Minutes” as a correspondent and launching “Healthful,” a podcast focused on women’s health.

In a note to staff Thursday, “CBS Mornings” executive producer Jon Tower called O’Donnell’s return a “homecoming” and highlighted her history and chemistry with King.

“They know each other, respect each other, and — maybe most importantly — genuinely enjoy each other,” Tower wrote. “To put it simply, I can’t think of a team I’d rather watch navigate the news than Gayle, Nate and Norah.”

Tower said O’Donnell’s experience made her “a perfect match” for King and Burleson.

“Put the three of them together, and we have something very special,” he wrote.

CBS News also expects to add new contributors to its morning-show lineup this fall.