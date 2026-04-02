Rachel Maddow Breaks Down Why Trump’s MAGA Is ‘On It’s Heels’ Amid Iran War, No Kings Protests: ‘No One’s Afraid of Him’ | Video

Rachel Maddow broke down the escalating fractures within President Donald Trump’s core MAGA base on MS NOW’s “Clock It” podcast Thursday, pointing to the continued war effort in Iran and the mounting No Kings protests held throughout the country over the weekend — even in Trump-supporting red states.

“I feel like it’s the physical manifestation of a president with a 32% approval and 62% disapproval,” Maddow said during her appearance on Symone Sanders and Eugene Daniels’ news talk series.

At the time, the MS NOW host was sharing her perspective on the major “No Kings” protests taking place across Tennessee and other rural areas of the state that historically vote Republican.

“Even in a Pulaski, Tennessee, even in Wyoming, even in rural Montana, even in places that probably would, I guess, potentially go for Trump again if he was on the ballot again, there’s enough people even within those communities that are not just against him, but are really against him,” Maddow said.

Watch the full podcast episode below:

Maddow explained that Trump no longer has a strong base to lean on, as more and more Americans — Republican or not — turn away from being loyal to the president.

“It matters how broad-based it is, because if the authoritarian still has a regional base, still has a place in the country that is uniformly on his team, and that’s going to go to war for him — metaphorically speaking — that’s a different thing than if all over the country his support has just degraded like it was made of sugar and it is raining,” Maddow said. “And that is what’s happening.”

As folks become more comfortable and supported in their joint disdain for Trump, the more easy it is f0r disappointed Americans to speak out against him.

“Everywhere where he has support is getting more porous, and the opposition to him is getting more brave, more present, more unified, more organized and more willing to speak out,” Maddow said.

“Nobody’s afraid of him, and people are disgusted by him and people are increasingly willing to say they are — even in very conservative places,” she continued. “I think that just tells you there’s a lot of indicators right now that MAGA is on its heels and that’s a big one.”

Watch the “Clock It” clip above.