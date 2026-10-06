New York Post Publisher Sean Giancola to Step Down After 7 Years

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Sean Giancola is stepping down as publisher and CEO of the New York Post Media Group after more than a decade with the company, News Corp announced Tuesday.

Giancola, who has led the Post for the past seven years, will remain with the company through early next year while a search for his successor gets underway.

He joined the New York Post in 2015 as chief revenue officer before becoming publisher and CEO. During his tenure, the company returned to profitability after years of losses and expanded beyond its flagship New York tabloid with new digital and regional brands.

That expansion included the launch of the California Post and Page Six Hollywood. The broader New York Post Media Group also includes Page Six, Decider and the Post’s flagship news site.

“Sean has been a savvy steward of the Post during a period of profound media upheaval,” News Corp CEO Robert Thomson said Tuesday, adding that Giancola helped return the company to profitability “for the first time in decades.”

Giancola’s departure marks a leadership change at one of News Corp’s most recognizable U.S. media properties as the company continues to build out the Post’s digital footprint beyond its print roots.

The Post has increasingly pushed into national and entertainment coverage in recent years, while also expanding geographically with its California operation.

“Leading the New York Post Media Group has been an immense privilege,” Giancola said. “I am incredibly proud of the work that’s been accomplished over the last seven-and-a-half years.”

Giancola did not announce his next move.

Before joining the Post, he served as vice president of national sales at AOL Advertising and held senior advertising and marketing roles at American Express and Time Inc.

News Corp did not name an interim successor. The company said its search for the Post’s next CEO is underway.