Semafor Names Reed Albergotti San Francisco Bureau Chief With New AI Podcast

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Semafor is expanding its video slate and Silicon Valley presence with “Future Proof,” a new AI-focused show hosted by veteran technology journalist Reed Albergotti, who is also becoming the outlet’s first San Francisco bureau chief.

The weekly video and podcast series, announced Wednesday, will feature conversations with executives, founders, policymakers and investors working across artificial intelligence and technology. Google Workspace with Gemini will serve as the exclusive sponsor of the show’s inaugural season.

The launch marks the latest expansion of Semafor’s original video strategy as the digital news company continues to build out its technology coverage. “Future Proof” joins a lineup that includes “Mixed Signals,” “The CEO Signal” and “Compound Interest,” with Semafor using a season-long, single-sponsor model across its shows.

The new franchise gives Semafor another sponsor-backed editorial video property as the company expands its reporting operation and looks to reach audiences beyond its written journalism.

“AI is transforming nearly every industry, institution, and economy, but the public conversation is often divided between internal industry conversations and superficial journalistic ones,” Semafor editor-in-chief Ben Smith said. He added that Albergotti would bring “expertise, curiosity and rigor” to the series.

The debut episode features Alex Stamos, Cognition’s chief information security officer and former Facebook security chief, discussing what Semafor described as the “nihilism” spreading through Silicon Valley, along with the real and perceived risks posed by artificial intelligence.

Albergotti’s expanded role comes as Semafor increases its presence in San Francisco. He will work alongside senior technology correspondent Ashley Gold and tech reporter and newsroom AI lead J.D. Capelouto as the company grows its coverage of Silicon Valley and the global technology industry.

The buildout also comes around the launch of “Silicon Valley & The World,” Semafor’s technology conference focused on the global impact of the sector. Some participants from the event are expected to appear on “Future Proof.”

Albergotti previously worked at The Washington Post, The Information and The Wall Street Journal.

New episodes of “Future Proof” will be released Wednesdays on YouTube and podcast platforms.