As Seth Meyers broke down several Donald Trump-centered headlines on Wednesday, the “Late Night” host touched on the president’s growing unpopularity — not just in the U.S., but also abroad — saying he’s even forced Switzerland to become biased.

As Meyers explained, via an Economist poll, Trump’s approval rating among Americans has reached a new low of 56% in his second term. He then shifted into his “A Closer Look” segment, mentioning how protests against Trump are taking place abroad, specifically in Greenland, Denmark and Switzerland, as he continues his quest to acquire Greenland.

In Davos, Switzerland, ahead of Trump’s arrival this week, villagers even hiked up a snow-capped mountain and spelled out “No Kings” with torches. Meyers noted that Trump’s approval has gotten so bad that even Switzerland can’t be impartial anymore.

“That’s in Switzerland. Their whole thing is being neutral,” he observed. “When you don’t want to take sides in an argument, you say, ‘I’m Switzerland.’”

“Now if you say mid-argument that you’re Switzerland, it means you’re about to go up to the top of a mountain to leave a message written in fire,” Meyers joked. “That’s how unpopular Trump is. Angry villagers are trying to scare him with torches like he’s Frankenstein.”

“And not the sexy Frankenstein, Jacob Elordi Frankenstein, either,” he added. “Guillermo del Toro, stop making us horny for monsters … What’s next, hot Bigfoot played by Paul Mescal? I said it as a joke, but now I’m kind of into it.”