Sinclair Takes Another Shot at National News With New Substack Venture

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Sinclair is taking another shot at building a national digital news brand, this time betting that the scale of its local news operation can translate into paying subscribers.

The broadcaster on Tuesday launched The National Press, a subscription-focused outlet on Substack that will draw on reporting from roughly 1,200 journalists across more than 60 markets. The venture, developed with media startup New Media, will offer free and paid tiers while distributing programming across YouTube, podcast networks and social platforms.

The launch gives Sinclair a new way to reach audiences beyond traditional television while testing whether trust in its local stations can carry over to a national, direct-to-consumer news product.

“Our journalists cover the communities where national stories begin,” Scott Livingston, Sinclair senior vice president of news, said in announcing the launch. “The National Press will give that reporting national reach without losing the local knowledge that makes it valuable.”

The National Press will debut with three original programs led by journalist Lyndsay Keith: a daily morning show, a weekly deep dive and a weekly debate program.

Rather than build the operation entirely in-house, Sinclair partnered with New Media, a digital media company founded by former journalists and producers at Bari Weiss’ The Free Press. New Media founder Alex Chitty told Axios, which first reported details of the venture, that the company will receive a monthly production fee as well as a share of The National Press’ revenue.

Sinclair president and CEO Chris Ripley told Axios that revenue growth will be the company’s top measure of success, followed by subscriber growth, though he declined to disclose specific targets.

The effort also gives Sinclair another chance at something it has tried before. The company acquired mobile news startup Circa in 2015 and relaunched it as a national digital news brand before shutting it down four years later.

Ripley acknowledged to Axios that Circa was a “failure,” but said partnering with New Media should “significantly mitigate” the risk this time around.

The National Press will also have to contend with perceptions surrounding Sinclair itself. While viewers often interact primarily with the company’s local stations, Sinclair has long faced criticism over the conservative bent of some of its nationally distributed programming and editorial decisions.

Asked by Axios what he would say to critics who view the new venture as another right-leaning outlet, Ripley said, “They should tune in and judge for themselves.”

Sinclair did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for additional comment.