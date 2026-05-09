Spencer Pratt ‘Done With CBS,’ Accuses Network of Turning Over Interview to Karen Bass’ PR Team for ‘Comical’ Edit | Video

Spencer Pratt says CBS turned over its interview with him to Karen Bass’ PR team “to edit it into a comical five-minute hit piece,” and insists the network release the full, hour-long conversation online – which it did, four hours later.

“After CBS embarrassed Karen Bass by fact-checking her debate lies about the Palisades fire, they clearly got the call,” the former reality-TV star-turned-mayoral-candidate says into the camera in a Saturday X post. “CBS filmed with me on my burned-out lot for over an hour talking about crime, housing affordability, things that voters care about, and they turned it over to Karen Bass’s PR team to edit it into a comical five-minute hit piece with clips from ‘The Hills.’”

Pratt is hitting at a sensitive spot for CBS, which paid Donald Trump a $16 million settlement last July for what the president, still a candidate when the lawsuit was filed, called deceptive editing of a Kamala Harris interview for CBS’s “60 Minutes.”

“They can’t beat my ideas,” Pratt continued. “They can’t beat me in the debates. So they got to try to turn my campaign into a sideshow. People are done with these skeezy political tricks, and I’m done with CBS. They should release the full unedited interview the voters deserve to hear from their next mayor.”

CBS got the call after fact-checking Karen Bass, so they tried to turn a 1 hour interview with me into a 5 minute hit piece. They need to air the full, unedited interview. pic.twitter.com/ff6UsWZLuA — Spencer Pratt (@spencerpratt) May 9, 2026

Pratt, who has been living in an Airstream trailer parked on his fire-scorched property, doubled down on his call to release the entire interview later Saturday, sharing a link to a written version of the interview on the network’s site.

Neither CBS nor a spokesperson for Bass immediately returned messages seeking comment on Saturday.

Release our full, unedited 1 hour interview online. https://t.co/sPE0k5qAa6 — Spencer Pratt (@spencerpratt) May 9, 2026

Pratt, 42, is a registered Republican who gained fame in the mid-2000s as the resident villain on MTV’s hit reality show “The Hills.” Initially considered a novelty candidate, Pratt has surged in polling after an aggressive social media campaign, a tacit endorsement from Joe Rogan and a resonant performance in the first debate.