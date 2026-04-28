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Stephen King Rips Trump for Calling on ABC to Fire Kimmel: ‘People Who Live in Glass Houses Shouldn’t Throw S–t’

The literary legend is one of several prominent media figures defending free speech in the wake of the late night host’s “widow” joke

Stephen King attends the premiere of "The Life of Chuck" during the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival on Sept. 6, 2024. (Mathew Tsang/Getty Images)
Stephen King attends the premiere of "The Life of Chuck" during the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival on Sept. 6, 2024. (Mathew Tsang/Getty Images)

Stephen King is a legendary wordsmith, and the picture he painted with his fiery take on Trump’s call for ABC to fire Jimmy Kimmel from late night was particularly poetic.

“People who live in glass houses shouldn’t throw s–t,” the author of “Carrie” and “The Shining” wrote on X Monday afternoon.

The social media missive came after the president and First Lady Melania Trump each said ABC should cancel the “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” host for joking Thursday evening — two nights before an attempted assassin threw the annual White House Correspondents’ Dinner into chaos — that Melania looked like an “expectant widow.”

“Look at Melania, so beautiful,” Kimmel said in his Thursday monologue, putting on a mock WHCD hosting bit. “Mrs. Trump, you have a glow like an expectant widow.”

The remark has made Kimmel the target of outrage from multiple MAGA figures, including First Lady Melania, who took to X early Monday to denounce the host’s joke and to demand that ABC fire him.

“Kimmel’s hateful and violent rhetoric is intended to divide our country. His monologue about my family isn’t comedy- his words are corrosive and deepens the political sickness within America,” the first lady wrote on X. “People like Kimmel shouldn’t have the opportunity to enter our homes each evening to spread hate.”

“A coward, Kimmel hides behind ABC because he knows the network will keep running cover to protect him,” her post continued. “Enough is enough. It is time for ABC to take a stand. How many times will ABC’s leadership enable Kimmel’s atrocious behavior at the expense of our community.”

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President Donald Trump followed shortly after with a post on Truth Social, decrying that Kimmel should be “immediately fired” by ABC and that “this is something far beyond the pale.”

Fast forward to Monday afternoon, and King was quick to point out the contradictory nature of the Trumps’ outcry, highlighting that the president has celebrated others’ deaths in the not-so-distant past.

“Melania Trump says Jimmy Kimmel should be canceled,” King wrote. “Last week her husband commented on Robert Mueller’s death: ‘Good. I’m glad he’s dead.’ Said pretty much the same about my old friend Rob Reiner. People who live in glass houses should’t throw s–t.”

The literary icon is one of several prominent media figures who defended free speech in the wake of Kimmel’s “widow” joke, among them Mehdi Hasan, comedian Loni Love and David Axelrod.

FCC Commissioner Anna M. Gomez, meanwhile, said that Saturday’s attack cannot not “become a pretext for silencing speech, even speech we find objectionable.”

“My thoughts are with the Secret Service officer injured Saturday night, and I’m grateful no lives were lost in what should have been a celebration of the free press,” she wrote on X. “In moments like this, we should all reflect on the words we use and the climate they may create.

“As we have seen after previous acts of political violence, we cannot allow this tragedy to become a pretext for silencing speech, even speech we find objectionable. An event meant to honor the freedom of the press must never become a justification for undermining it.”

Read more reactions and defenders of Kimmel’s free speech below:

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View on Threads
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Benjamin Lindsay

Benjamin is Deputy Managing Editor at TheWrap. He covers and assigns breaking news as it relates to entertainment, media and politics. With 10 years of experience covering film, television and theatre professionally, Benjamin was most recently Managing Editor at Backstage, a company for which he held various roles across its performing arts and awards departments…

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