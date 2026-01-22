Substack Launches TV App for Apple and Google TVs

Substack said on Wednesday it would launch a beta version of an app for Apple TV and Google TV, allowing subscribers the chance to watch their favorite creators’ videos on their home screens and setting up another way for the company to compete with YouTube.

The app, which is currently in beta mode, will allow subscribers to watch video posts and livestreams from creators and publications they’re subscribed to; sift through a “For You” tab highlighting select video clips; and browse through dedicated tabs for each of their subscriptions. The app is available for both free and paid Substack subscribers, with video feeds matching whatever tier they’re subscribed to for each creator.

“This is a game-changing moment for the rise of independent media,” former CNN anchor Jim Acosta said in the company’s announcement. “Substack has proven that legacy media consumers are not only searching for fresh alternatives; they are finding them.”

Some features will come in future waves of the app’s development, including previews of paid content, allowing subscribers to upgrade to paid subscriptions within the app, audio posts and sections for different shows from the same publication.

The move reflects how much platforms are embracing and expanding their video offerings as YouTube continues to grow through distribution channels. It follows moves from Netflix, which struck deals with Spotify and iHeartMedia to bring video episodes of shows such as “My Favorite Murder,” “The Breakfast Club,” Chelsea Handler’s “Dear Chelsea” and “The Bill Simmons Show” to its platform. CNN also plans to add video podcasts by Lemonada Media to its All Access streaming tier.