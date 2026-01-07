Spotify Expands Partner Program as Video Podcast Consumption Nearly Doubles

Spotify is betting big on video podcasts in 2026.

The platform is expanding monetization tools for creators and broadening distribution as it attempts to rival leading competitors in the video space, like YouTube. The once audio-only platform has positioned itself as a full-scale alternative for creators looking to build sustainable podcast businesses.

Since launching its Spotify Partner Program last year, monthly video podcast consumption on Spotify has nearly doubled, the company said. Even more telling, the average Spotify podcast user now streams twice as many video shows per month than before the program launched, a sign that audiences are increasingly engaging with podcasts in a video-first format.

Over the past five years, Spotify estimated its podcast investments have contributed more than $10 billion to the podcast industry through creator monetization, audience scale and platform infrastructure.

“We are investing in being the best platform for consumers to consume podcasts on Spotify,” Roman Wasenmüller, Spotify’s global head of podcasts, said at an event in Los Angeles on Monday, touting the wins of the partner program. “We’re investing in hosting solutions. We’re investing in different monetization solutions. The $10 billion contribution we’re sharing is really a combination of all those elements.”

The company announced that it has lowered the barrier to entry for the Spotify Partner Program, allowing fresh talent to monetize their content even with a lower audience. Additionally, Spotify will partner with host platforms Acast, Audioboom, Libsyn, Omny and Podigee to allow creators from those companies to participate in Spotify monetization without changing distributors.

Spotify said that engagement is especially strong among loyal fans. In the U.S., superfans stream nearly 20 times more of a show than casual listeners and are 2.5 times more likely to stick with a podcast after six months — metrics the company believes give it leverage in competing with YouTube’s creator economy.

The company’s strategy marks a clear evolution from its earlier exclusivity-driven approach toward one centered on flexibility and creator choice — a stance that puts Spotify in more direct competition with YouTube, which dominates podcast video consumption.

Spotify’s shift away from exclusivity is also playing out beyond its own platform. This month 34 podcasts will make their way to Netflix. Spotify’s The Ringer accounts for half of the first batch of shows to debut on the platform.

“Even though we come from a world where many of the shows Spotify licensed and produced were exclusive, we’ve embraced distribution across all platforms for a couple of years now,” Wasenmüller added. “With Netflix entering the game, it’s just another option in the mix that creators can choose to participate in.”

At the center of Spotify’s YouTube challenge is the expansion of its Partner Program. The company is lowering eligibility thresholds so creators can monetize earlier, requiring just 1,000 engaged audience members, 2,000 hours consumed in the past 30 days and three published episodes. Eligible creators can earn through a mix of Premium video revenue and advertising.

Spotify will roll out new sponsorship tools for video creators in April across Spotify for Creators and Megaphone, giving hosts more control over host-read ads — an area where YouTube has long held an advantage.

“This is about expanding opportunity and making sure creators who are gaining real momentum on Spotify can benefit from it,” Maya Prohovnik, Spotify’s VP of podcast product, said. “It’s about supporting an ecosystem where even more voices can succeed.”

“We see the future of podcasting on Spotify as one built around flexibility and creator choice,” Prohovnik said. “Whether you’re audio-first or video-forward, Spotify is the best place to grow your fan base and build a sustainable business.”

Several high-profile creators said Spotify’s monetization tools already outperform YouTube in key markets. Chris Williamson, host of the “Modern Wisdom” podcast, applauded Spotify for its revenue through the creator program.

“YouTube needs to up their game if they want to compete, because the RPM [Revenue Per Mille or Thousand] on Spotify is between double and triple,” Williamson said.

YouTuber and podcaster Bella Fiori said she received similar results from her own content. Williamson and Fiori have roughly 4 million and 2.6 million YouTube subscribers, respectively.

“In Germany, the advertising market isn’t as developed as in the U.S.,” said Tim Gabel, host of The Tim Gabel Podcast. “Spotify’s Partner Program provides much more money than YouTube in Germany.”

To further elevate video production on the platform, Spotify has opened Spotify Sycamore Studios, a new podcast and video hub in West Hollywood that will serve as the home for The Ringer’s podcasts and be available to select Partner Program creators. Bill Simmons’ The Rewatchables, RingerVerse, and The Hottest Take will shoot there, among others.