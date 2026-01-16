Tatiana Siegel Leaves Variety for California Post’s Page Six at Launch | Exclusive

The star reporter was at Penske-owned Variety and The Hollywood Reporter for 21 years

Sharon Waxman
and
Tatiana Siegel at the 57th Annual National Magazine Awards on April 5, 2022 in New York City (Noam Galai/Getty Images/NYP Media Group)
Tatiana Siegel at the 57th Annual National Magazine Awards on April 5, 2022 in New York City (Noam Galai/Getty Images/NYP Media Group)

Variety Executive Editor Tatiana Siegel quit the trade publication to join Rupert Murdoch’s California Post on Thursday, where she will write for the new tabloid’s Page Six, one of several high-profile Hollywood trade poaches, TheWrap has learned.

Confirming her exit, Siegel told TheWrap: “I’ve been really impressed by the curated team of the best people they’re putting together,” pointing to recent hires including Dylan Hernandez and Jack Harris from the Los Angeles Times to head up the new outlet’s Dodgers coverage

Siegel added she loved working with Variety co-editor Ramin Setoodeh: “I’m excited by this opportunity … Ultimately I wanted a change.”

A spokesperson for The Post, which launches Jan. 26 under Editor-in-Chief Nick Papps, said Siegel starts next week on Tuesday, Jan 20. 

Other Hollywood-based journalists to join Page Six include Peter Kiefer, recently of The Hollywood Reporter, and former Variety film reporter Katcy Stephan. Tim Baysinger, who wrote for Axios and previously was a TV reporter at TheWrap, is joining the Page Six team as well, Siegel said.

As TheWrap previously reported, Ian Mohr will lead the Page Six effort and is moving to Los Angeles.

The California Post's Joel Pollak and Nick Papps
Read Next
The California Post Hires Breitbart Veteran Joel Pollak as Opinion Editor | Exclusive

Siegel, who’s previously worked at The Hollywood Reporter and Rolling Stone all also currently owned by Penske Media, marks the latest high-profile hire at the fledging West Coast paper. TheWrap exclusively reported in November that Breitbart vet was Joel Pollak successfully courted as the California Post’s inaugural opinion editor.

“This is the next manifestation of our national brand,” New York Post Editor-in-Chief Keith Poole said of the paper’s expansion in August, noting the state as the epicenter of entertainment and tech.

“With The California Post, we will bring a common-sense, issue-based approach to metropolitan journalism. We’ll tell the stories that our readers care about the most, but others overlook, and we’ll do so with clarity and our trademark conviction, across print, digital and the platforms where audiences live today.”

Breaker first reported the news of Siegel’s exit.

Read Next
Los Angeles Is On the Cusp of a Local News Boom | Analysis

Sharon Waxman

Sharon Waxman

Sharon Waxman, is the founder, CEO and Editor in Chief of TheWrap. She is an award-winning journalist and best-selling author, and was a Hollywood correspondent for The New York Times. Twitter: @sharonwaxman

Benjamin Lindsay

Benjamin is Deputy Managing Editor at TheWrap. He covers and assigns breaking news as it relates to entertainment, media and politics. With 10 years of experience covering film, television and theatre professionally, Benjamin was most recently Managing Editor at Backstage, a company for which he held various roles across its performing arts and awards departments…

Comments