The New York Post Heads West With The California Post Set to Launch in Early 2026

New York Post Media Group is heading west in early 2026 with plans for The California Post, the tabloid announced on Monday.

Naturally, the new outlet will set up its headquarters in Los Angeles with Nick Papps as The California Post’s Editor-in-Chief. The publication will be available via print, mobile, desktop, video, audio and social media and will be a separate entity from the existing Post.

“This is the next manifestation of our national brand. California is the most populous state in the country, and is the epicenter of entertainment, the AI revolution and advanced manufacturing — not to mention a sports powerhouse. Yet many stories are not being told, and many viewpoints are not being represented,” NY Post EIC Keith Poole said in a Monday statement. “With The California Post, we will bring a common-sense, issue-based approach to metropolitan journalism. We’ll tell the stories that our readers care about the most, but others overlook, and we’ll do so with clarity and our trademark conviction, across print, digital and the platforms where audiences live today.”

He continued, “I am also thrilled to welcome Nick Papps to The Post family. Nick has a keen sense for the stories that matter, an understanding of what makes Los Angeles tick and the ability to apply The Post’s unique voice to this vibrant market.”

“Los Angeles and California surely need a daily dose of The Post as an antidote to the jaundiced, jaded journalism that has sadly proliferated. We are at a pivotal moment for the city and the state, and there is no doubt that The Post will play a crucial role in engaging and enlightening readers, who are starved of serious reporting and puckish wit,” News Corp Chief Executive Robert Thomson added. “I am also pleased that Keith Poole’s remit is expanding, as he will now be responsible for covering not just New York, but California, the U.S., the world and, perhaps, Mars.”

“Our content is read everywhere from the corner store to the corner office,” Sean Giancola, CEO of NYPMG, agreed. “We are trusted by millions for our direct and plain-spoken approach to news, and The New York Post has been the voice of the people in New York for 200 years. California is a vibrant, dynamic market where our unique journalistic ethos will resonate and engage audiences in meaningful ways.”