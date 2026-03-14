The Washington Post Lost Over 60,000 Subscribers Following Winter Layoffs

The Washington Post lost over 60,000 subscribers following Jeff Bezos’ sweeping layoffs of 44% of the paper’s newsroom in February, The New York Times reported Saturday. The Times additionally detailed “how Bezos upended the Washington Post,” per its headline, including his decision to retain executive editor Matt Murray on staff to see through the layoffs, even after CEO Will Lewis’ departure.

The Times also noted a “spokesperson for the Post disputed” the 60,000 figure, “but declined to provide an alternate number.”

Murray had known the layoffs of 350 staffers in February were coming since at least November. Murray also told Lewis he was planning to leave, according to The Times.

Bezos stepped in and presented a plan: “Reduce the newsroom’s budget by half and double the productivity of those who remained, all while protecting some core parts of The Post’s coverage, like investigative journalism. Mr. Murray said he would take on that challenge,” the Times reported.

The story comes as Bezos is set to have met with the newspaper’s masthead and some reporters Thursday. The Amazon founder has made little public comment since his initial Feb. 7 statement following the layoffs when he announced Lewis would depart the organization. Jeff D’Onofrio, the outlet’s chief financial officer, was named interim CEO and publisher.

At the time, Bezos said the Post “has an essential journalistic mission and an extraordinary opportunity.” He did not mention Lewis.

“Each and every day our readers give us a roadmap to success. The data tells us what is valuable and where to focus,” Bezos added. “Jeff, along with Matt and Adam, are positioned to lead The Post into an exciting and thriving next chapter.”

Murray described the layoffs as a “strategic reset” at the time.